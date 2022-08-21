Sentnor scores in debut to give women’s soccer a win over UNCW





Next game: in Texas 25-8-2022 | 8 pm Longhorn Network Aug 25 (Thu) / 8 p.m. Bee Texas CHAPEL HILL, NC Freshman’s Red Shirt Ally Sentnor scored the winning goal in her UNC regular season debut on Sunday afternoon to lead the No. 10 Tar Heels to a 2-0 win on a visit to UNCW at Dorrance Field. Sentnor missed the entire 2021 season after sustaining a season-ending injury in a preseason exhibition game against UNCW. “That’s who she is”, UNC . head coach Anson Dorrance said. “She scores a nice goal, just pops it through the keeper. She will do that for us. We missed that last year.” “There is a certain sense of poetic justice for her to be back for this game and also score a goal.” She returned to the team on Friday after playing for the past three weeks at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup with Team USA in Costa Rica. “It’s so great to be back and so great to bring everything I can to the team,” Sentnor said. “This was my first time playing on this pitch and it was incredible. The fans have been amazing, and I give credit to my team-mates that I couldn’t have done it without them.” Sentnor scored in the 33rd minute and fired a shot into the box that sailed past the outstretched arm of UNCW goalkeeper Blair Barefoot. Senior Emily Moxley gave a pass across the other side and then Sentnor went to work and beat her defender from the dribble to get into position to score. “I saw her wide open and I knew she could score from there,” said Moxley. “I made a run up to the back to make room for it and she scored it.” sophomore Emily Murphy scored the other goal in the 73rd minute, heading the ball into the net after Moxley lifted a pass over the defense outside the penalty area. Carolina took 23 shots and scored 11 with juniors Avery Patterson and Sam Meza hitting six and five times, respectively. “Wilmington played five in the back and it’s hard against five in the back and they made it very difficult for us,” Dorrance explained. “I want to credit” [coach] Chris Neal and his team to give us a great run.” UNC allowed the Seahawks only two shots with senior Marz Josephson save the only shot on target. With the win, North Carolina improved to 40-0 all-time against in-state opponents outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels return to action against Texas in Austin on Thursday, August 25. The match is scheduled to air on the Longhorn Network at 8 p.m. ET.

