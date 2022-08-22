Is there Sunday football today? TV schedule, start time, livestream for preseason Week 2

The NFL’s preseason schedule continues into Week 2 this week. With 12 games already wrapped up, there are four games left this week. What does current Sunday football have in store?

Several matches are scheduled for Sunday. Let’s take a look at each of them.

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns

Time: 13:00 ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Vidgofubo TV, NFL+

The first Sunday football game of the day sees the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Cleveland Browns. Another long news week for the Browns saw the NFL and NFLPA agree to suspend QB Deshaun Watsons.

After the NFL appealed the original six-game suspension, the league and players’ association agreed to extend it to 11 games and include a $5 million fine. While he was already expected to start in Watson’s place, this new deal nearly doubles Jacoby Brissett’s stint under center for the Browns.

Meanwhile, the Eagles sent former second round WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi. According to Pro Football Networks Lead NFL Reporter Mike Kaye, he may not be the only Eagles receiver on the move. Philadelphia called on Jalen Reagor during the draft and would still be willing to part ways for the right price.

After acquiring AJ Brown to pair up with DeVonta Smith, the need for Reagor diminishes. Will he be able to salvage some snaps with his performance in the next two preseason games?

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants

Time: 19:00 ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Video, fuboTV, NFL+

Everything seems to be on track for Joe Burrow to be ready for action in Week 1. While he was already recovering from an MCL sprain he sustained during the waning moments of the Super Bowl, another problem reared its head in late July.

During one of his first press conferences since surgery, Burrow revealed on Wednesday that his appendix ruptured on July 26. Wednesday was also his first day of team practice since the procedure. It’s incredibly clear that we won’t be seeing Burrow again this preseason, which isn’t necessarily a problem.

They took a win in the first preseason game, but the Giants still have a bit to work on. The Daniel Jones-to-Kenny Golladay connection is still struggling, which should be concerning given that Golladay is supposed to be New York’s WR1. Another concern for New York is the secondary. Keep an eye on how the young group performs in this Sunday football game.

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live Stream: Sling TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, fuboTV, NFL+

In the final game on Sunday’s soccer league, the Baltimore Ravens head to the desert to face the Arizona Cardinals. The most pressing matter in Baltimore’s mind is their health as Week 1 of the regular season rolls around. Currently, the Ravens still don’t have any major contributors like offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, RB Gus Edwards and DB Marcus Peters.

However, a move the front office made this week gave some confidence to one of those position groups. The Ravens brought out RB Corey Clement in the first round of austerity, likely hinting at the belief that Edwards and JK Dobbins will be ready for the start of the season.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, in Week 2 they will be tasked with nullifying the Ravens’ 21-game preseason winning streak. With Brett Hundley also a victim of first-round cuts, the Cardinals will focus their game plan on QBs Anthony Brown and Tyler Huntley in their battle for reserve positions.

Both Ravens signal-callers excelled in Week 1 against the Titans, but Arizonas defense was able to force fumbles and get some backfield pressure in their win. This should be a nice end to the Sunday football action tonight.

2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule

Are there any games scheduled for the week 2 preseason after these three football games on Sunday?

Monday Aug 22

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets

8 p.m. | ESPN

