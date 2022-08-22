Stanley Cup arrives in St. John’s as hockey star Alex Newhook shares victory with his hometown





Stanley has officially landed at St. John’s International Airport as the third Newfoundlander to ever hoist the ultimate hockey trophy, sharing his victory with his entire hometown. Dozens of fans lined up to greet Newhook and his distinctive carry-on bag when he arrived at St. John’s on Sunday. The hockey player’s parents are expecting hundreds more fans on Monday for his Stanley Cup parade, which departs Bannerman Park at 2 p.m. NT and heads down Water Street to George Street. There, Prime Minister Andrew Furey and Mayor Danny Breen greet Newhook onstage. The Colorado Avalanche star, who won the final against the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games, has spent the better part of a month planning the day, his parents said Friday. “He kind of came up with the itinerary. It’s all things he wanted to do, wanted to share with the public, the people of Newfoundland and Labrador,” his father, Shawn Newhook, told CBC News. “The hype has been going on for so long and it’s building to this day. So to me it seems pretty real now that everyone is starting to come to town and things are ramping up.” A crowd of hockey fans waited at St. John’s Airport on Sunday to greet Colorado Avalanche player Alex Newhook, as well as his distinctive carry-on bag. (Danny Arsenault/CBC) Newhook’s teammates have been coming to town for the celebrations over the years, his mother said. “He wants to give something back. He wants to appreciate the people he grew up with and who helped him on the way in his hockey career,” says Paula Newhook. “It’s a team effort and the support across the province has been phenomenal.” The Colorado Avalanche first drew Newhook 16th overall in 2019. The St. John’s star had 33 points in 71 games with the Avalanche during the regular season last year, technically his first in the NHL. Newhook is the third Newfoundland to win the Stanley Cup. Danny Clearyof Harbor Grace was the first to take the honors with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008 and Michael Ryder of Bonavista won with the Boston Bruins in 2011. Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

