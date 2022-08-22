Pakistan survives the Netherlands for series whitewash and Super League points





The Netherlands put in a convincing performance, coming close to beating Pakistan in the final game of the series in Rotterdam on Sunday, but the visitors held their ground to claim ten Super League points and take a 3-0 series win.

Toss: Pakistan chooses to bat first Result: Pakistan win by 9 runs The Netherlands keeps Pakistan on the line Not for the first time in the series, the Dutch bowlers impressed with the new ball, and didn’t let Pakistan’s top tier take off with the game. Vivian Kingma praised debutant Abdullah Shafique, but Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam rebuilt for Pakistan. However, the Netherlands managed to find a breakthrough when Logan van Beek cleaned up Zaman in the 18th. Agha Salman gave Babar good company as the skipper completed his ninth score of over fifty in his last 10 innings. Pakistan lost three wickets in quick succession in the middle overs while the Netherlands made a strong comeback. Salman, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Haris were sacked in the space of 31 runs. Babar kept on approaching 100, but he couldn’t get there in the end, as a stunning kickback from Aryan Dutt ended his knockout, nine under a ton. Bowling Pakistan out for 206, Netherlands imagined their chances with the bat to chase the goal. Naseem Shah rocks Dutch top order Naseem Shah continued to make a strong impression throughout the tour as he sent Max O’Dowd and Musa Ahmed back within the first 10 overs to give Pakistan a smashing start. The 19-year-old speedster was in fine rhythm and ended his first period with figures of 5-0-14-2. He later returned at a crucial point in the match to clear skipper Scott Edwards and added another wicket, that of Teja Nidamanuru, to later break a looming half-century stand. Naseem finished with his best career figures of 5 to 33, putting Pakistan back into the game every time he came up with the ball. Naseem was ably supported by Mohammad Wasim, who took the big wickets from Vikramjit Singh and Tom Cooper to finish with four wickets away. Netherlands fight Led by opener Vikramjit and in-form Cooper, the Netherlands pushed Pakistan in pursuit. Vikramjit completed his second half-century in the series, while Cooper made three in his fifties in three outings. However, neither inning was enough to give the Netherlands the last push needed for a win. While Vikramjit’s innings ended at 50 when he plucked Wasim to the wicketkeeper, Cooper kept Netherlands chasing late, only to fail a slog from the same bowler in the 46th to be sacked for 62. The Netherlands’ tail pulled them close to the goal, but in the end they didn’t get over the last hurdle. The fight did not yield the desired result, but despite the 0-3 loss and no Super League points, the hosts showed exemplary cricket throughout the series.

