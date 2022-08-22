SEASON EXAMPLE: Depth Key for Lady Raider Tennis Team in 2022





ROCKINGHAM Four starters return to the Richmond Senior High School girls’ tennis team lineup this fall. Paired with three other players who also have experience from last year, sophomore head coach Jessica Covington expects the Lady Raiders to remain competitive in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. Richmond is coming out of a 4-8 season last fall and will be without four seniors, including former No. 1 player Paris Almon. The others were starter Kirsten McDonald, Jenna McRae and Mariah Waddell. Covington believes the depth in the singles and doubles, along with five newcomers, will give the Lady Raiders a deep rotation as they strive to improve. To decide who will compete in which series of singles and doubles, Covington has players compete in practice each week to earn their respective spots. The returning players are three-year starter Neely Turner, a junior who was the No. 2 singles player last fall. Another three-year-old player is senior Addison Massey, who was just behind Turner in the number 3 slot. Senior Maren Carter, a four year old player, and sophomore Hanna Smith both saw significant playing time in 2021 in the number 5 and number 6 slots. Senior Maren Carter (left) and Hanna Smith (right) are both returning starters this fall. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer) Senior Sheccid Heaton, junior Ella Scott and sophomore Madison Grimes are also expected to contribute to the team. The trio returns with some match play, adding to the team’s experience. New this fall are seniors Rylie Bohman, Ashlyn Bouldin and Savannah Jordan, freshman Jentri Denson and foreign exchange student Hana Oki. During the first few weeks of the teams’ training, Covington said she was impressed with how well each member has done, noting that the team as a whole has made progress on many of the sport’s fundamentals. Last season, the Lady Raiders finished fourth in the 3A/4A SAC standings. This year, Covington hopes the team will continue to climb the ladder and compete with the top teams. Pinecrest High School enters as the reigning conference champions, with Union Pines and Southern Lee ahead of the Lady Raiders second and third, respectively. Junior Ella Scott, one of the many players looking to contribute this season, works on her forehand. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer) The Lady Raiders officially open their 12-game regular season at Southern Lee High School on Tuesday. Singles starts at 4 p.m VIDEO INTERVIEWS Senior Addison Massey Senior Savannah Jordan Junior Neely Turner Head Coach Jessica Covington The Richmond Observer will continue its coverage of Richmond’s girls’ tennis team this fall. A full schedule is listed below. Home games are in bold and SAC games are marked with an asterisk. Aug 23 @ South Lee * August 30 vs. Hoke County * Sept 1 vs. Union Pines * Sept 6 @ Lee County* Sep 13 vs. Scotland * Sep 15 vs. South Lee * Sep 20 vs. Pinecrest* (double header) Sep 22 @ Hoke County * Sept 27 @ Union Pines * Sept 29 vs. Lee County * Oct 6 @ Scotland *

