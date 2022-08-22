Pasternak; Canada wins World Juniors; NHL Rumors





Canada again won gold in the World Juniors; NHL trade rumors and NHL news from your penultimate Saturday in August. That, Boston Bruins news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily: World Juniors Hockey Canada defeated Finland in a thrilling final of a two-part World Juniors 2022 with Mason McTavish’s stick of God. Congratulations my Canadian friends and readers! Boston Bruins On August 10, the Boston Bruins general manager told media that talks about a contract extension for David Pastrnak were underway, but nine days later, Pastrnak told Czech media that negotiations had been suspended. Pastrnak didn’t seem to worry about it, but who cares? Canada hockey now MTL: Montreal Canadians prospect Joshua Roy made a huge impact at the 2022 World Junior Championships after being cut by Hockey Canada last summer. CAL: Newly Signed Calgary Flames Center Nazem Kadri is confident he can help the Flames get over the hump and win the Stanley Cup. Of the Vancouver Canucks had a number of prospects facing each other in the gold medal match of the 2022 World Junior Championships on Saturday night. National hockey now NYI: New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been called stubborn and that could be a good description as he doesn’t want to pay the market price to gain cap space and add to his team. PGH: After originally hiring him as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins CEO Ron Hextall has signed Boston College defender Jack St. Ivany after the Flyers relinquished his rights. PHI: Philadelphia and national hockey fans have joined the management group of the Philadelphia Flyers the worst in the NHL. WSH: Captain Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin and other Russian players will remain banned from IIHF events in 2023. FLA: My partner-in-writer at Montreal Hockey Now Marco D’Amico explained the insanity of the first-round conditional pick and future considerations involved in the Montreal Canadiens acquisition Sean Monahan in the Calgary Flames NHL trade market. Now Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now explains how the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk are involved in this bizarre NHL trade return. DET: Could new Detroit Red Wings emerge? David Perron compete for the Hart Trophy? uh. …NO! KL: Colorado avalanche striker Nathan MacKinnon brought the Stanley Cup back to Halifax and it was great! SJS: Unfortunately, this will upset too many readers and people in the NHL and hockey world, but as Lizz Child wrote for San Jose Hockey nowIt’s time to evolve and end the discrimination against women in hockey!

