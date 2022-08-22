Sports
Table tennis/Euro Mini Champs in Schiltigheim. On to the game!
They have been waiting and stamping with impatience for three years to be able to participate again. As a result, they will all be there, or almost. The best young French and European table tennis players, as well as four young guests from Japan, will be presented in large numbers in Schiltigheim this weekend for the big return of the Euro Mini Champs.
Top European level
“There is a mixture of fun and excitement,” says the great lead organizer, Guillaume Simonin. As we can see, there are more registered players than in 2019. Three years ago there were almost 350 players and there will be around 380 at the Nelson Mandela complex over the weekend. It’s really great, we’re very satisfied, he adds. This is proof that there is a strong demand from the French but also from foreigners. At the most at the request of the organiser. We will see if we can still do it and we hope to improve even further. Especially since it’s only the 2 . will bee time it is held at the Nelson Mandela Complex.
To end with the numbers: the competition allows 150 young French people to evaluate themselves in relation to the strong European colony that will land in Schiltigheim. It is reserved for children under 11 and, this year’s big novelty, for children under 13 (instead of 12). We wanted to extend it by a year so that those who have not been able to experience it in the past two years can still come, underlines Guillaume Simonin.
Become a reference for the youngest over the years, that’s what it wants to remain during these 16e edit. “We see the coming out of future table tennis champions,” the boss recalls. The Federation has set up this tournament to evaluate the best French players against the European competition. Due to the formula, young people play a lot and the density is enormous. We will undoubtedly be at the highest European level.
A dozen Alsatians
Among the present young tricolors, several will be ambitious. Normandy’s Nina Guo Zheng will be one to watch in the under-11 category. A dozen Alsatian table tennis players are assessed at home with a lot of motivation. In particular, we can mention Romo Muller (TT Haguenau-Wissembourg) who will have a good chance of playing at U11. “After two blank years, I am mainly waiting for everyone to leave the content and for the French to make it to the podiums,” discovered Guillaume Simonin. There is no doubt that this edition of the reunion will live up to expectations.
