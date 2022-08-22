Cal Poly falls to Iowa in hard-fought home opener





SAN LUIS OBISPO, California Seeking its first win over a Big Ten opponent since 2008, Cal Poly women’s soccer suffered a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Iowa in Sunday’s home opener at Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Despite the loss, head coach Cal Poly Alex Crozier was pleased with his way the team bounced back from a 3-1 season opening defeat at Saint Mary’s. “I thought we did pretty well,” Crozier said. “It was a big step up from our performance at Saint Mary’s on Thursday, so a lot of positive things.” The Hawkeyes (1-1) scored the only goal of the game 63 minutes into the game when Iowa midfielder Kyndal Anderson headed from inside the box to a cross by defender Sara Wheaton. “We knew their lifeline really came out and got balls into the penalty area,” Crozier said of the goal. “They’ve got big players at the top winning it in the air and they’ve finished their chance, so hats off to them.” The Mustangs’ best chance of finding the back of the net came on a run in the 59th minute, just before the Hawkeyes’ count. A shot from senior attacker Madison Demijohn to the bottom left corner was sent aside by Iowa goalkeeper Macy Enneking, giving the Mustangs a corner. After the corner, senior midfielder Camille Lafaix fired a shot that was blocked for freshman midfielder Brennan Cole picked up the ball in front of the keeper and shot one into the frame that was saved. Senior Midfielder Monserrat Hernandez Marquez saw her shot go just wide of the left post in the 54th minute. The Hawkeyes defeated Cal Poly 9-6, but the Mustangs, who hosted a Big Ten team for the first time in the program’s history at Alex G. Spanos Stadium, made a push in the second half and enjoyed a 5 -4 shot advantage over Iowa in the last 45 minutes. Crozier made a few changes to the starting lineup against Iowa, yielding sophomores Mary Norman her first career starts with goalkeeper and opens the game with three freshmen on the field Cole, attacker Emily Lieber and defender Camryn Penn marking the first career start for Cole and Penn, and the second in a row for Lieber. “Each game presents a different challenge, but everyone did well,” Crozier said. “We found each other and moved the ball. It’s a difficult team to break through the middle, but we were able to go wide a few times and had some good looks.” Cole led the team in shots with two and played 80 minutes. Senior Defender Kylie Paradise and sophomore defender Emma Brown held the backline and never left the field. Norman made one save in the net, and sophomore defender Aynsley Conner a transfer from Minnesota, also made her first start as a Mustang. Cal Poly (0-2) kicks off a five-game road trip visiting Minnesota at 4 p.m. PST on Thursday. The match marks the first meeting between the two programs. Crozier sees a lot of success coming from the Mustangs this season, and it’s only a matter of time before it hits the field. “We have a very good team and our best football is still ahead of us,” he said. “We’re getting better every day.”

