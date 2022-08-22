Hawke’s Bay cricketers raise money to go to Indoor Cricket World Cup





Front Aniela Apperley, back of left, Jesse Ryder, Toby Findlay, Dion Joll and Todd Watson were all selected to represent NZ at the indoor cricket world cup. Photo / Paul Taylor

Some of Hawke’s Bay’s top cricketers are looking to raise more than $30,000 so they can travel to Australia to represent New Zealand at the 2022 Indoor Cricket World Cup in October. The New Zealand teams will face seven other countries in the October event. It is the first time that so many players from Hawke’s Bay have made an indoor cricket World Cup squad. Craig Findlay, CEO of the Hawke’s Bay Cricket Association, said making a national team is “always difficult” and a huge achievement for the group. “It’s a testament to the quality of the players and the work we do as a group, club and our coach.” The region’s indoor cricket competition was held up by a commercial three-lane facility in Napier until it closed in 2018. To keep the sport alive and give Hawke’s Bay indoor cricketers a chance to keep playing, a small group has set up a club to serve the local players. There was no local purpose-built indoor cricket facility until 2021, when a purpose-built trade track was made available at the start of the winter season. Findlay said there are six players from such a small club and the facility shows the determination of these cricketers to keep playing. Former Black Cap Jesse Ryder, Toby Findlay, Todd Watson and Dion Joll have all made it to the New Zealand men’s team. Liam McCarthy, who is currently out of college, joins the other five HB players selected to represent NZ at the indoor cricket World Cup. Photo / Paul Taylor Liam McCarthy will represent New Zealand in the Under 22 Men’s Indoor Cricket World Cup team. And Aniela Apperley, who is still in high school, has been selected to represent New Zealand in the under-22 women’s team. Apperley has only been playing indoor cricket for two years and is the third woman from Hawke’s Bay to represent New Zealand in indoor cricket since the sport began in the early 1980s. “She’s quite a gifted player and has already made her Central Districts Hinds, so she’s on her way to potentially becoming the White Ferns squad in the future,” said Craig Findlay. Hawke’s Bay players are delighted to take on the host nation, claiming that “this year could be the year” for Australia to be beaten on the indoor cricket podium. Men’s team member Dion Joll said this year’s team has some great players. “There is a chance.” With less than two months until the cup kicks off, the six players must each raise more than $5,500 to travel to the event. Ryder said the players paid for everything themselves, including team uniform and travel kit. With help from Hawke’s Bay Indoor Cricket, the six fundraisers organize to raise the $33,000 needed. The fundraising events – including a quiz night – are advertised on the Hawke’s Bay Indoor Cricket Club’s Facebook page.

