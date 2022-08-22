2022 Team Captains – Stanford University Athletics





STANFORD, California. Stanford Football captains for 2022 were announced by Football Director Bradford M. Freeman David Shaw on Sunday evenings at Luck Auditorium. The cardinal captains are voted annually by the student-athletes on the roster. Stanford Football captains for 2022 were announced by Football Director Bradford M. Freemanon Sunday evenings at Luck Auditorium. The cardinal captains are voted annually by the student-athletes on the roster. Representing Stanford as captains this season are: Returning captain Michael Wilson alongside newly appointed captains Levani Damuni , Jonathan McGilli , Tanner McKee , Ricky Miezan and Drake Nugent . Wilson, a fifth-year wide receiver from Simi Valley, California, is Shaw’s eighth two-time captain in 12 seasons. He joins Kevin Hogan (2014-15), Peter Kalambayi (2016-17), Brandon Simmons (2017-18), Alameen Murphy (2017-18), KJ Costello (2018-19), Malik Antoine (2019-20 ) and Thomas Booker (2020-21). Wilson had 19 catches for 185 yards in just four games last season and has 89 career catches for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns. Damuni is a fifth-year inside linebacker from Providence, Utah. Damuni led the Cardinal with 88 tackles last season, a year after finishing second with 42. Last season, he had at least eight tackles in six different games. This off-season, he has been named on the watch lists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, Butkus Award and Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. McGill played in just two games last season but had two interceptions, one in each game. McGill, a senior safety from Coppell, Texas, has 30 tackles and four loss tackles in his last eight games played. He has twice earned a spot on the Pac-12 All-Academic Honor Roll and was honored as a team technician in 2021. McKee, a junior quarterback from Corona, California, started nine games a season ago and went on for 2,237 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 15 passing touchdowns tied Stanford’s freshman record and his 19 total touchdowns were the most by a freshman QB in program history. This off-season, he has been named to the watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award. A fifth-year inside-linebacker from Alexandria, Virginia, Miezan was a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year nominee in 2021, playing in 11 games with eight starts after playing just seven games in his first three seasons. Miezan was injured in both the 2019 and 2020 season. Last season, he finished second on the team with 68 tackles, adding 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and a recovered fumble. Nugent, a senior center of Lone Tree, Colo., started all 12 games at the center in 2021. So far this season, he has been named on the Rimington Trophy watchlist (best center in college football_ and Outland Trophy watchlist (best interior lineman) at college football).

