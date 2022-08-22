Stefanos Tsitsipas under fire after Cincinnati final

Borna Coric and Stefanos Tsitsipas pose with their trophies after the final of the Cincinnati Masters. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been questioned by tennis commentators and fans after an alleged lack of effort in the Cincinnati Masters final.

Tsitsipas was no match for Borna Coric on Sunday, as the Croat marked his return to the sport after a long absence due to a shoulder injury with his first Masters 1000 title.

On the comeback path after undergoing right shoulder surgery last year, Coric returned to the ATP Tour in March.

After eight months on the sidelines, he was back in the winning circle on Sunday when he claimed the biggest title of his career.

Coric defeated Tsitsipas 7-6 (0) 6-2 in a one-sided final in which the Greek star appeared to give up late in the match.

Commentators wondered if Tsitsipas suffered an injury after failing to run for some balls late in the match.

“That’s another one he didn’t even go for,” said one TV commentator.

“You have to ask yourself if he is injured at the moment, because that is very strange to see.”

Fans also wondered if Tsitsipas was injured or if he had simply lost interest.

Ranked 152 and in the tournament via a protected ranking, Coric had a remarkable week.

It included a second round victory over Rafa Nadalwith a dazzling finale sure to mark the 25-year-old Croat as a dark horse contender when play kicks off at the US Open on August 29.

The title was the third in Coric’s career, but his first since 2018.

“It was a very, very difficult game in the beginning,” Coric said afterwards.

“I didn’t play very well and he pushed me really hard. I started to serve better, I started to play better.

“I fought really hard and I think in the second set I played my best set of the whole year.”

Borna Coric celebrates after winning the Cincinnati Masters title. (Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

Caroline Garcia makes history with title in Cincinnati

Earlier, Caroline Garcia defeated Petra Kvitova 6-2 6-4 to claim the women’s title in Cincinnati and become the first ever qualifier to win a WTA 1000 tournament.

After battling through qualifying, Garcia defeated three top-10 opponents – Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula – to reach Sunday’s final.

Then on Sunday she gave a masterclass against two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova.

The 28-year-old Frenchwoman led the WTA Tour in aces and second in points saved and relied on her big guns to take her third title of the season.

Caroline Garcia poses with the winner’s trophy after beating Petra Kvitova. (Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

In total, she sent down 11 aces and saved all eight breakpoints she encountered against 32-year-old Kvitova.

Since returning from a foot injury in May, Garcia has won three events on three different surfaces: clay in Warsaw where she defeated world champion Iga Swiatek, grass in Bad Homburg and hard in Cincinnati.

“It’s hard to believe I’m here today, it’s been such a week,” Garcia told the crowd.

“I saw something today that it was your (Kvitova’s) 40th career final and I was like OK, imagine that.”

Garcia is now the first qualifier to win a WTA 1000 title since the concept began in 2009.

