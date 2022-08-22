Red Wings Prospect Sebrango Makes World Junior History





Detroit Red Wings farmhand Donovan Sebrango made history at the IIHF World Junior Championship when the defender helped Canada win the gold medal. Canada defeated Finland 3-2 in overtime to earn the country’s 19th gold medal in the tournament. While that was exciting for Sebrango too, it wasn’t the gold medal that put him in the World Junior record book in the Grand Rapids Griffins defender. History was made the moment he hung it around his neck. ‘It’s one of the greatest moments of my life’ Donovan Sebrango on his excitement for the gold medal game. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/H1nW05yPrS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 20, 2022 Born on January 12, 2002, aged 20 years and 220 days, Sebrango is the oldest player to ever win a junior world title. With players from the postponed December World Junior tournament still eligible for the rescheduled August event, Sebrango was able to make his mark on tournament history. However, Sebrango had no intention of letting anyone label him as an old man. “You’re in about the same age group, you go back a little bit,” Sebrango said. “You get the feeling like you’re in the juniors again. But I mean, I think I’m feeling a bit of a veteran here, but I still feel pretty young and I’m pretty young. “Maybe I feel a little older than these guys. When you’re around guys of the same age, you bond a little faster.” Sebrango skated 17:55 in the gold medal game. His figures for the tournament were a +7 rating and two assists in seven games. Red Wings Pick Viro wins silver medal Detroit draft pick Eemil Viro provided an assist on Finland’s first goal. The Finns fought back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to force extra time. It’s entirely possible that Sebrango and Viro could both play on the Grand Rapids blueline for the 2022-23 American Hockey League season. Sebrango is the first Detroit contender to win a World Junior gold medal since two of his 2021-22 Griffins teammates did so with Canada in 2020. Defender Jared McIsaac and center Joe Veleno were part of that victorious Canadian squad. Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinions. Like us on facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

