European Championship: Qiu wins gold in table tennis





Dang Qiu wins gold for Germany, Nina Mittelham had to drop out due to an injury in the final of the table tennis title in the singles at the European Championship. Joy and sorrow among the German table tennis bosses on the final day of the individual competitions of the European Championships. There was gold for the men: Dang Qiu won his first major title in table tennis. The Nrtingen native defeated the Slovenian Darko Jorgic 4:1 (10:12, 14:12, 11:8, 11:9, 11:2). For the 25-year-old, it is the biggest success of his career. Jorgic good in the first set Qiu started furiously and quickly led 5:1 in the first set. But Jorgic bit into it and scored a lot of points, especially with his strong backhand. The set swung back and forth, Qiu fending off two set balls – the third led to success for the Slovenian. “After the first sentence I thought: shit, that’s nothing today”, Qiu said after the interview with a laugh. Also in the second round, Qiu’s opponent, who played for Saarbrcken, quickly overheated. Jorgic dictated the rallies, Qiu tried to counter it. The result was some spectacular rallies. Qiu bit into it, caught up and equalized after rounds. Qiu shows his strength Then the final turned into a demonstration of the confident newcomer of the year: Qiu beat his opponent time and time again and better in long rallies, the fist came time after time. While Jorgic tried everything in rounds three and four, the Slovenian’s morale was broken in the fifth round. Qiu earned eight match points and immediately converted the first. “If you kick Mr. Table Tennis Timo Boll out of the tournament, you have to win the thing,” he explained with a smile. Mittelham with silver The German table tennis ladies very bitterly missed a possible gold medal in singles. In the final, Nina Mittelham had to give up after two sets against the Austrian Sofia Polcanova due to an injury. Sports director Richard Prause explains: “Nina already had problems with her hitting arm yesterday. It got worse today during the warm-up and then even worse during the game. We couldn’t treat it like that for it to continue.” Shoulder injury stops Germans With the score at 0:2 (9:11, 2:11), Mittelham took a medical break due to shoulder problems. There were still ten minutes to get their problems under control. Mittelham returned to the table just before the end of the medical time-out. She tried one or two rallies – but then she shook her head and had to congratulate Polcanova with tears. Mittelham won silver at the European Championships at home. The new European champion from Austria paid tribute to the German afterwards: “Nina would have deserved this title just as well. It’s so bitter. I didn’t want to win like that. I can understand that, I’ve been injured for almost two years myself. I don’t even know what to feel.” It is already the second injury that the German women sustained in the tournament. In the round of 16, the leader Han Ying had to give up in the German duel with Sabine Winter. Winter was then eliminated in the semifinals. Source: sportschau.de

