Ex-Australian cricket captain Tim Paine officially returns to Tasmanian team despite sexting scandal
He’s back! Ex-Aussie skipper Tim Paine secretly trains at his old cricket club just nine months after an infamous sexting scandal brought his star career to a halt
- Tim Paine returns to top-level cricket for Tasmania despite sexting scandal
- The former Aussie captain was forced to resign in disgrace last year
Former Australian skipper Tim Paine is officially back at the highest level of cricket in Australia – and with the same organization where he was embroiled in a sexting scandal that wrecked his international career.
The married 37-year-old said goodbye to the national captain in shame last November after details emerged of the explicit lyrics, including a photo of his genitals, with a female colleague.
Cricket Tasmania CEO Dom Baker confirmed Paine was back in training with the state squad ahead of the 2022-23 premier league season.
“All of Tasmania and I think most of Australia would like to see him finish his career on his own terms,” Baker said. News Corp.
Tim Paine with wife Bonnie Paine. The pair are still together despite Tim’s sexting scandal with a former Cricket Tasmania employee who went public late last year
Renee Ferguson, a former Cricket Tasmania employee, was embroiled in the sexting scandal with Tim Paine
It comes as Renee Ferguson, the former Cricket Tasmania employee who was embroiled in the sexting saga with Paine, faces court.
Ferguson left her job in December 2017 after she was accused of stealing $5,600 in cash and memberships.
She has been ordered to stand trial on charges of theft by her former employer, and plans to plead not guilty.
Tim Paine tearfully announces his resignation as Australian cricket captain after details of sexting scandal were revealed
Baker said Paine was a much-loved member of the organization and, after winning two Sheffield Shield titles, deserved to be “welcomed back into the fold.”
“It was just great to see him come into my office and ask for permission to train. He started here all those years ago as a 16-year-old and has been part of our cricket ever since,” he said.
“He trains as a non-contracted player to get fit for club cricket, but if he proves to be anywhere near his best then expect to see him play state cricket again.”
Tim Paine retired as national skipper last November – but he will return to Australia’s top tier this season with his home state of Tasmania
The sexting scandal, which took place in 2017, contains many posts and photos to report vulgarly between Ferguson and Paine.
In one, married Paine reportedly wrote, “Want to taste my d**? F**k me, I’m seriously h***.’
It led to him resigning as captain of the Aussie, before taking a break from the sport when the nation succumbed to the fallout.
Tim and Bonnie Paine grace the red carpet at the 2020 Cricket Australia Awards
Paine has been married to her long-term partner Bonnie since 2016, and the couple have two young children: Milla and Charlie.
The pair are still together and Bonnie stands by her husband’s side as the young family strives to return to normalcy.
Tasmania kicks off their 2022-23 season with a one-day game against South Australia on September 28.
