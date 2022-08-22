Jake Briningstool needs ‘more thump in the bum’





CLEMSON Though only a sophomore, Clemson, a football tight end, has repeatedly shown Jake Briningstool attributes that will help him make a significant contribution this season. Height (he is 6-foot-6), speed, receiving skills and a love of blocking will serve him well. Only one thing is missing. We need to continue to get a little more thump in his bum, if you will, said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. To that end, Briningstool checked in, so to speak, at £227 during the teams’ recent preseason weigh-in. That’s a decent weight for a tight end and a significant improvement over his 215 playing weight as a senior at Ravenwood High in Brentwood, Tennessee, but there’s plenty of room for expansion. Fantastic five:Here are five Clemson footballers who impressed Dabo Swinney in the preseason Leader position:Joseph Ngata is finally healthy as injuries slow down other top Clemson football receivers Do not worry:Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks at struggling linebackers ‘tag team’ efforts Hell will probably roll out of Clemson in the 240 series, Swinney said. It doesn’t happen overnight, but he has really progressed. Some progress was needed. Last year, he was like a 2-year lab running around there, you know, crazy, just wide open, 100 miles an hour, Swinney said. He was super talented, but he had to get bigger, had to get stronger, had a lot to learn. Forced into action as a freshman due to injuries, Briningstool learned on the run and under the gun in 2021. He played in eight of 13 games, made three receptions for 67 yards, including the first touchdown of his career, a 31-yard hold against UConn. He’s a young guy who was thrown into the fire at times and probably wasn’t ready at times, said coach Kyle Richardson with tight ends. Suffice it to say that the 2-year-old Lab has grown up a bit. Briningstool, who is expected to be No. 2 on the depth chart behind senior starter Davis Allen, has shone in preseason practice, consistently impressing the Tigers’ defensive backs and coaches with his ball skills and average. He really uses his size to take out guys, and if you don’t know how to play against bigger people, really take advantage of you, said Clemson cornerback Malcolm Greene. He rides the best routes I’ve seen from any tight end, really, and he likes to compete, likes to block. That tendency to block makes coaches salivate. Hes more the receiver-type tight end, but dont sleep on Brinnys physicality and his meanness, Richardson said. He played defense in high school and he’s very physical and nasty and has that mentality that I love. Hell comes in the box and mixes it up. His potential, with a little more thump in his bum, could be limitless for seasons to come. He’s in a good place, Swinney said. He’s one of those guys who can be as good as he wants to be. There really isn’t anything he can’t do.

