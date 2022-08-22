Canada wins gold at Edmonton Junior World Hockey Championship

After rising 2-0 midway through the second period, Canada saw Finland roar to tie the game 2-2 in the third period and force extra time. A save from captain Mason McTavish turned into a championship goal from Kent Johnson on the other side of the ice.The Canadian Press

The Canadian under-20 men’s hockey team has come to know the adversity well over the past year and a half.

The trials and tribulations paid off on Saturday night as the team won gold at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton.

After rising 2-0 midway through the second period, the group saw Finland roar to tie the game 2-2 in the third period and force extra time, where a climaxed save by captain Mason McTavish turned in a championship-winning goal by Kent Johnson from the other side of the ice.

It’s been almost a year and a half since our first training camp, so all that hard work has paid off, it’s just so special, said McTavish, with a gold medal draped around his neck.

The team initially came together in the summer of 2021, with the original tournament being held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta, in December. would be played.

Increasing cases of COVID-19 among players and officials caused game forfeiture and the event was halted after just four days.

The International Ice Hockey Federation promised to play the tournament again, but the only time available was in August, a period when young hockey players often prepare for training camps.

Meanwhile, Canadian hockey came under fire when allegations of sexual assault emerged against players of two former junior world teams. Hockey Canada came under scrutiny for how it handled the allegations, with the federal government freezing funding to the organizations and major sponsors withdrawing their support.

Several players chose not to participate in the summer tournament, which resulted in a large turnover for the Canadian squad, but the group persevered, said head coach Dave Cameron.

This is a tournament that is difficult enough to win if it is a normal tournament at Christmas time, he said. And to get this group in here under the cloud they came under, with what was going on with Hockey Canada, and the turnover, we had seven or eight guys that didn’t come.

Just the bet. This group just kept it up. That kind of was a theme.

Canada was unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all seven games played. The team trailed only once, trailing 1-0 in a preliminary game against the Czech Republic, the country commonly known as the Czech Republic, before going on to record a 5-1 victory.

McTavish was the tournament’s most valuable player with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists), giving Wayne Gretzky and Eric Lindros the second most points ever scored by a Canadian player in the junior world.

They’re clearly in the Hall of Fame, and to even have a quarter of their career, what they had and the success they had would be a success for me, McTavish said. I feel so honoured. I feel like I don’t belong there.

McTavish, an 18-year-old prospect for Anaheim Ducks, has had a busy year. He played nine games for the NHL team before returning to the Ontario Hockey League and eventually helping the Hamilton Bulldogs to an Ontario Hockey League championship and a Memorial Cup berth, where they finished second. In between, he rode the Maple Leaf for Canada at the Beijing Olympics.

However, winning gold in juniors is a dream come true, he said.

I think every championship you win is so special, he said. Here, it’s an incredible feeling. Every time you get a chance to win something, it’s one of the best feelings in the world and it’s so addictive. So hopefully I can do it again.

McTavish is one of 11 Canadian squad players eligible to play again when the 2023 tournament takes place in Moncton and Halifax.

Defender Olen Zellweger believes the group has a lot to build on.

I think coming to this tournament, the experience and what you learn is invaluable, said Zellweger, who had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in the tournament.

So when I come back, I understand better how hard it is to win, how committed you have to be, how close you have to be as a group to get to the top.

While the 2022 World Juniors was an odd affair held over the hot summer without the overcrowded crowd generally seen at the December events, the group has learned that the tournament involves a lot of close games and a lot of expectations, it said. Cameron.

That will come in handy for the young players, according to the coach.

They can certainly draw on the experience they had here and the pressure, he said. So if they go to that tournament, there should be no surprises as to what to expect.