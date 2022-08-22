We play Champions League, Manchester United not: Ajax manager’s goals dig amid Antony links





Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has delved into the rumors about the transfer of winger Antony at Manchester United.

Antony shows off his skill. (Courtesy of: Instagram) HIGHLIGHTS Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Ajax in advance

Ajax already let go of players like Lisandro Martinez

Ajax manager said he doesn’t want to lose more players Premier League club Manchester United are in a relentless pursuit of Ajax winger Antony as the summer transfer market approaches its final days. It has been reported that the player wants to be part of the Premier League himself under the tutelage of former coach Erik ten Hag and has become frustrated with Ajax’s line-up despite a large flow of funds.

The manager of the Dutch club, Alfred Schreuder, gave his views on the matter and did not shy away from taking a look at the European powerhouse – Manchester United. We’ve already lost 5 or 6 big players and I don’t want Antony to leave the club. I have told the board I want him to stay here, Schreuder made his position clear on the Antony case. “I assume that the club will not sell Antony because he was in good financial position,” he said. Ajax has already sold several players this season, so that they have raised almost 180 million pounds this season. The biggest transfer of all was Lisandro Martinez’s transfer to Man United for a massive £51million. The Antony deal is expected to be much higher than that. “Yes, my feeling is positive about Antony deal. I understand Antony, but here you play for Ajax,” the coach explained. We play Champions League football. I don’t think Manchester United plays Champions League football,” Schreuder concluded with a dig at Manchester United. — ENDS —







