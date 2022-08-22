Tim Paine, former Australian cricket captain, back in training in hopes of joining Tasmanian Premier League





He last played competitive cricket for Tasmania’s 2nd XI in November 2021, scoring one and four He started training a few weeks ago and plans to play for University in the Tasmanian Premier League Paine is training with the Tigers’ Sheffield Shield squad with a view to playing for University in the state’s Premier League this season. Tasmanian fast bowler Riley Meredithsaid Paine first started training a few weeks ago. “He’s really enjoying it, which I think is the most important thing for him,” he said. “I’ll just come back and really enjoy being with the boys again and training and just enjoying his cricket, which is good to see.” The 37-year-old does not have a contract with Cricket Tasmania, but a spokeswoman for the organization says Paine has not ruled out a return to first-class cricket. “He’ll see what comes from there,” she said. Tim Paine has his sights set on playing for the Tasmanian Premier League this season. ( ABC News: Luke Bowden ) Meredith said Paine would be welcomed to the Sheffield Shield team with open arms. “He’s probably one of our most capable players ever, so it would be cool to have him there in any capacity,” he said. “Obviously he’s a very good captain, has a great cricketing brain, so if he wants to play, he’s more than welcome, that’s for sure.” Paine stepped out of all forms of the game last year after revelations that he had sent explicit phone messages to a Cricket Tasmania employee. He had played 35 tests for Australia, 150 catches and seven stumpings as a wicketkeeper. The right-handed batsman made 1,534 test runs at an average of 32.63. Paine has resigned from the Australian captaincy following a sexting scandal involving a Cricket Tasmania employee. ( ABC News: Luke Bowden ) Paine became Australia’s captain after the controversy over the ball tampering in South Africa in 2018, before leading Australia to retain the Ashes in England in 2019. He led the team in 23 tests, winning 11, losing eight and drawing four. The goalkeeper last played competitively for Tasmania’s 2nd XI in a match against a South Australian 2nd XI in November 2021, shortly after he resigned as Australia captain. He took six catches in that match but made scores of one and four before announcing that he would not be available for the Australian roster and would be out of the sport indefinitely. Want more Tasmanian news? Set the ABC News website or app to “TasmaniaTop Stories”from the home page or settings menu in the app to continue to receive the same national news, but with a dash of more relevant state stories. Here’s a taste of the latest stories from Tasmania:

