Week 1 Game Balls: Top performers in the high school soccer field

Zach Barnhart, North Ridgeville: A freshman running back, Barnhart burst onto the scene Friday night with 101 yards and two touchdowns at 27 in North Olmsted’s Rangers 34-21 roadblock.

Noah Batcher, Hudson: Without the senior linebackers hitting Solon’s EJ Taylor in front of the goal line, Hudson isn’t holding on to a 14-13 win with that thwarted two point conversion in the fourth quarter.

Tommie Benn, Garfield Heights: A senior, Benn scored twice in a 16-15 win against Eastlake North, which required the Bulldogs a two-point conversion to clinch the win.

Frankie Boscarello V, Valley Forge: The Patriots ran behind their powerful left tackle for 397 yards that dragged on Thursday in their 44-15 win against Amherst, tempered by Wardens 113 yards on 14 carries. Six players ran for TDs, with Boscarello being the path of choice on most plays.

Andrew Bruce, Chardon: A junior cornerback and running back, Bruce accounted for more than half of the Hilltoppers yards and both scores in Friday’s 14-7 win against Olmsted Falls. Bruce rushed for 158 yards and two TDs on just six carries, using two jet sweeps for scores over 60 yards.

Marco Cirigliano, Colombia: Now a junior, Cirigliano picked up where he left off last year by rushing for 245 yards and four TDs in the Raiders 56-7 win over Independence.

Cody Coontz, Rootstown: A senior running back, Coontz rushed for 318 yards and four TDs on 21 carries in a 33-0 win against Crestwood. All four of Coontzs’ scores came in the first half.

Rocco Courtad, Aurora: The junior defensive tackle had three loss tackles with seven total hits, including three solo tackles and four assists, before leaving Auroras 38-6 victory over Euclid in the third quarter.

Donovan Daetwyler, Kent Roosevelt: The Rough Riders do-it-all senior scored four times in Roosevelt’s 35-6 win against Firestone. He ran for two TDs and 60 yards, adding a receiving touchdown and a pick-six on defense. Daetwylers’ defensive performance included two interceptions, nine tackles and one for a loss.

Levi Ellis, Elyria Catholic: Ellis rushed for 153 yards on 31 carries and scored the winning touchdown in Elyria Catholics 14-6 upset Elyria. Ellis also led the Panthers in tackles.

Jake Elly, Riverside: Elly took care of Riverside on both sides of the ball, including 119 yards and a TD on four receptions in the Beavers 35-7 win against Perry.

Darreon Fair, Cleveland Heights: The senior quarterback rushed for 122 yards with two TDs and threw an additional 118 yards with a score of 5-of-7 in Tigers 43-13 win against Brunswick.

Heath Fetchik, Chardon: With distance and points at a premium against Olmsted Falls, Fetchik accelerated the Hilltoppers defense in their 14-7 win with 13 tackles and a forced fumble. Nine of his tackles were solo hits with one tackle for a loss.

Wyatt Gedeon, St. Edward: The Eagles senior pass-rusher reached the quarterback for 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss, boosting his game in the fourth quarter of their 23-20 win against Toledo Central Catholic at Lakewood.

Matt Geier, Aurora: Before taking off midway through the third quarter of a 38-6 win over Euclid, Geier rushed for 82 yards and two TDs on 10 carries while throwing another 108 yards and scoring on 6-of-8 passing.

Nikko Georgiou, Kenston: The senior quarterback threw for 231 yards and two TDs on 14-of-20 passing in Kenstons 45-20 win against Chagrin Falls. Sophomore Tymir Cardona caught both Georgious TD passes, finishing with 126 yards on six receptions.

DiMarrion Gill, Lutheran West: A sophomore, Gill accelerated Lutheran Wst with four sacks and five tackles for loss in a 34-0 win at Fairview. He also forced a fumble, as the defense held Fairview to 13 yards.

Izaiah Hampton, Lincoln West: A sophomore running back, Hampton rushed for 133 yards and two TDs on 12 carries Thursday as the Wolverines broke a 35-game losing streak and defeated Sebring McKinley, 34-16.

Ty Hurst, Tallmadge: The senior quarterback threw for 261 yards and four TDs on 19-of-28 past Friday in the Blue Devils 42-7 win over Brecksville-Broadview Heights.

Shawntae Jones, Glenville: With uncle and former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones watching from the sidelines, the bruises junior running back pace Glenville with 140 yards and three TDs on 15 carries in a 25-0 victory Thursday at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

John Keough, Walsh Jesuit: A junior safety, Keough saved Walsh Jesuits’ chances in overtime Saturday by breaking three passes. He stopped both of the Bengals’ attempts to come down fourth and made that possible with his blocked punt in the fourth quarter, giving Walsh Jesuit the tying run. He also boasted a fumble and ran 20 yards to the final zone in the third quarter of Walsh’s 38-32 double overtime win.

Robby Klokner, Green: Klockner debuted as the Bulldogs quarterback, throwing five TD passes with 250 yards in the first half of a 55-8 win Friday against Ellet.

Charlie Lambes, Woodridge: Lambes threw five TD passes and finished with 290 yards on 15-of-27 passing in Woodridge’s 41-14 win against Revere.

Ian Ludewig, Hudson: In his first start on the run back, Ludewig rushed for 125 yards and a score in Hudsons won against Solon on Friday.

Mike Maloney, Riverside: Maloney, a junior quarterback, made an efficiency statement against Perry with 9-of-11 passes for 186 yards and two TDs.

Jack McAlea, Bay: In Bays 27-21 overtime win against West Geauga, McAlea completed two straight runs on third and fourth down the 2-yard line. The junior linebackers’ play led to Brendan Spellmans winning the TD point on the Rockets possession. McAlea also pulled in a heavily capped 12-yard TD pass earlier in the game. He finished with 14 tackles, including seven solo.

Quincy Newsom, Twinsburg: Newsome rushed for 204 yards and three TDs to accelerate the Tigers 45-43 comeback win against Copley. Twinsburg won on Tyler Seegert’s 30-yard-field goal with 19 seconds left to give coach Charles Saulter a victory in his debut. The Tigers’ comeback also overcame 290 yards passing, four TDs and 107 yards rushing from Copleys DaOne Owens.

MarQuis Pinkney, Beachwood: Pinkney ran for two scores and threw for another TD in Beachwood’s 43-8 win over Orange.

Kevin Pivonka, Holy Name: His interception gave Austin Wondolowski a TD reception, and Pivonka added his own fireworks on offense with an 80-yard TD reception from Jayvon Williams in the fourth quarter of Holy Names 21-16 win over Padua.

John Salaman, Lorain: A junior, Salaman rushed for 120 yards and a TD on 18 ensures the Titans 16-8 win against Ravenna.

Kyle Snider, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy: Snider rushed for 146 yards on 19 carries in CVCA’s 7-2 loss at New Philadelphia.

Brendan Spellman, Bay: Spellman’s 4-yard run in overtime propelled Bay to a 27-21 win against West Geauga, ruining coach Matt Rosatis’ first game back with the Wolverines. Spellman scored twice as he and Tony Buttari built a 21-0 lead for the Rockets. Buttari threw two TD passes, while Spellman accelerated the offense with 143 yards on 29 carries.

Lamar Sperling, Archbishop Hoban: A Buffalo commit, Sperling rushed 401 yards and for five TDs in Hoban’s 44-20 win against Clarkson Football North. The Knights gained 443 yards on the ground as a team.

Danny Stoddard, Medina: An August injury didn’t slow Stoddard as the junior quarterback stepped in for his first start, delivering 325 yards with four TDs in a 33-10 win against Warren Harding. Two of them went to senior receiver Brennen Schramm, who finished with 104 yards.

Angelo Tamburrino, Latin of Notre Dame Cathedral: A sophomore, Tamburrino rushed for 100 yards and two TDs in NDCL’s 35-21 win against Willoughby South.

Andrew Tatulinski, Highland: The Hornets senior edge rusher sacked the Berea-Midparks quarterback three times in a four-game period to seal their 39-20 road win in the fourth quarter. He led a defense that rushed the Titans at just 47 yards.

Marc Reed, Midview: Reed threw 141 yards on 10-of-15 passes and rushed for 78 yards in a 21–0 win against Rocky River.

Arvell Reese, Glenville: Just two weeks after his commitment to Ohio State, Reese led the Tarblooders into battle as the defending St. Vincent-St. Mary in their season opener. The Fighting Irish managed only 53 yards rushing and 73 yards total against Glenville.

Avery Viancourt, Lake Avon: Back with a vengeance, healthier and bigger after missing some time last season, Viancourt led the Avon Lakes defense to a shutout of Strongsville with a first, scoring on a blocked punt in their 38-0 road win. The Shoremen held Strongsville to 68 yards passing and the leading rushers to a combined 58 yards.

