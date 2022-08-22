Tennis fans lose their minds after images surface of Roger Federer on the court

Tennis great Roger Federer caused tennis fans to collapse after he posted a video of him on the court, more than a year since he last played.

It comes down to the 41-year-old Swiss preparing to play in the prestigious Laver Cup next month – his first tournament since crashing into Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in July 2021.

Federer turned back the clock as he effortlessly recovered balls from the baseline, unlike someone who had played professional tennis for 24 years.

One social media fan wrote ‘it was the best thing you’ll see today’ – while others gushed about the ‘super fit’ veteran.

Roger Federer waves to the crowd after playing at the tournament this year alongside a plethora of other Wimbledon champions

Since turning pro in 1998, the Swiss veteran has proven himself to be one of the greatest male tennis players of all time, with 103 ATP titles, 20 Grand Slams and a remarkable 310 weeks ranked as number one.

Unfortunately, knee injuries caught up with the veteran towards the end of his long career, with Federer undergoing multiple surgeries to address the problem.

Shockingly, 2022 was the first time in 25 years that he had dropped out of the official ATP rankings – which run into the thousands – as he was unable to accumulate ranking points while injured.

Roger Federer struggled with a knee injury at Wimbledon in 2021 before crashing

But to the relief of tennis fans, he now seems to have the knee problems behind him.

‘Smooth…and I think I’ve seen something new’ wrote one fan, while another commented that ‘the US Open is ready for your comeback’.

“He’s unstoppable,” said another enthusiastic follower on Twitter, as the use of the goat (acronym for Greatest of All Time) was widely used.

Australian golden girl Ash Barty also “found” Federer’s video, while fellow tennis star Stan Wawrinka simply commented with a series of fire emojis.

Looks good! He has certainly kept himself in top shape. Hope to see him compete soon!! Janet (@saysthepea) August 21, 2022

The 20-time Grand Slam winner will appear for Team Europe alongside fellow legends Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup in London from September 23-25.

After that, he is expected – if he is healthy – to go to court in his native Switzerland for the Swiss Indoors Basel tournament, which kicks off on October 24.

Given his age and declining health, Federer has been fueling rumors of retirement for quite some time, but if his speech at Wimbledon in July is anything to go by; he is determined to return to Grand Slam level.

Roger Federer celebrates with the last Grand Slam trophy he won: the Australian Open in 2018

20 years earlier, Federer won the boys’ singles title at Wimbledon, just before turning pro

‘I hope I can come back again. Of course I missed being here, I would have loved to (play) here,” Federer said at a party on the court in honor of the 100th anniversary of Wimbledon.

“I knew last year that I was walking out of here, that it was going to be a difficult year. I might not have thought it would take me so long to come back, but the knee was hard on me.’

Since Federer’s video of him practicing received more than a million likes within an hour of his posting, we can say that fans are as hungry as ever for more of ‘Fed’ with racket in hand.