MM Somaya – Contemporary hockey another ball game: MM Somaya

Why did you play hockey? I always watched hockey from the age of five because my father was a member of the Bombay Hockey Association. I became a big fan of the Indian players in the 1960s and 1970s and dreamed of wearing the Indian jersey. I started playing hockey when I was 12 but didn’t take the game seriously until I was studying at St Xaviers, Mumbai.

Arjuna awardee MM Somaya was a member of the Indian hockey team that won a gold medal at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. He also represented India at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and captained the team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He also represented India in two World Cups, two Asian Games, two Asia Cups and three Champions Trophy tournaments. Somaya, currently the chief operating officer of the Don Bosco Academy, Matunga, in Mumbai, speaks about the game as it was in its day and as it is today.

Who were the coaches who helped you become a good international player?

In college, Owen Ferreira was a mentor who mentored me. The burly Michael Saldanha from Mumbai gave me a break and prepared me for some big hockey at Mahindra & Mahindra. On the national team, Balkrishen Singh’s visionary approach to the game helped prepare me for international hockey.

Who was the coach who had the biggest impact on your game and why?

Singh was the coach during the 1980 and 1984 Olympics. His vast knowledge of the game, intelligent match analysis and strategy planning have had a profound impact on me.

When and how did you get involved with Indian seniors?

I started representing Bombay in the Junior and Senior National Championships from 1975. After the Cuttack Nationals in 1980, I was selected for the National Camp. A few months later I was selected for the Indian team. My international debut was at the Moscow Olympics.

What was the most memorable match of your career and why?

It was the final of the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow against Spain. It was my first international tournament and that too, an Olympic final where we won gold after 16 years. The opportunity was overwhelming.

What were your experiences as captain of India during the 1988 Olympics?

A childhood dream came true when I was selected to lead the team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The conditions were tough. India had finished 12th at the 1986 World Cup in London and morale was at an all-time low. The IHF then decided to reinstate me as captain after a three-year hiatus. It was an honor and a great responsibility. After a few good performances in the build-up, we entered the Games with renewed confidence.

The USSR shocked us in the opener, but we recovered to tie with West Germany and then beat South Korea and Canada. In the last group game against Great Britain, we only needed a draw to secure a place in the semi-finals. When we went into halftime 0-0, we were almost there. After that, our efforts were rewarded with a few defensive errors. Great Britain went on to beat us and later defeated Australia in the semi-finals and West Germany in the final to win the gold. I was sad that I couldn’t win a medal as captain. However, sixth place in Seoul was an improvement after the shame of finishing last in the World Cup. Well, that was a consolation. The value of that sixth position can be measured by the fact that the Indian team only managed to improve that position at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Who were the top five attackers you encountered and why?

Flying Horse Samiullah Khan from Pakistan had a whirlwind pace and was more than a handful for every right half in the world. Germany’s Stefan Blocher, who was a sharp-shooting centre-forward, had an Indian-style dribbling and amazing off-the-mark acceleration. Ric Charlesworth from Australia had a keen sense of play and keen situational awareness. Ties Kruize from the Netherlands, who was a graceful player who scored a lot, had intricate skills and could play equally well in every position. Finally, Pakistan’s Shahbaz Ahmed, who misled defenders with a quick change of course and wide evasion. He was the last of the spellbinding dribblers in world hockey. It was a pleasure to play with him for the Asia XI in 1987.

Are foreign coaches a must for Indian hockey?

Yes, they have changed the way our national teams play. They provide a stable game structure, provide sharp tactical input and are judicious in the selection of players. Equally important is the foreigners support team who provide scientific training to ensure our players stay in top shape. India’s encouraging results over the past 5-6 years is the result of the efforts of some of the best coaches selected from around the world. Until we have developed the capabilities of homegrown coaches, we must continue with foreign coaches.

Your opinion about contemporary hockey

Hockey is much faster today than when we played. The fitness levels of players are of a very high level. New skills have been developed and the game pattern has changed. The old artistic hockey arts have given way to a robust and direct approach. Rule changes, especially the rolling substitution and self-start rules, have drastically changed the way the game is played. Transitions from offense to defense and vice versa happen in a flash due to the shorter duration players spend on the field. As a result, the defense becomes overloaded. You don’t get as much time on the ball as before due to the fast closing by defenders of the opposing team. Decision-making must therefore be much faster. Now that the offside rule has been abolished, the old rigid playing formations have given way to more flexible and fluid formations. A player must be versatile and able to play in different positions to adapt to these new formations. So it’s a very newball game.

What must India do to win Olympic gold in hockey?

India is now much closer to a gold than ever before in the astro-grass era of the game. A little more consistency in front of goal and during penalty corners would help bridge the gap. With not many world-class goalkeepers in our ranks, we fall short in that area at crucial moments. A goalkeepers’ academy to improve the level of goalkeeping could help with this. Australia and Belgium still seem a few steps ahead of us. We need to analyze their game more closely and work out effective strategies against these two teams.