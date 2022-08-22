Graham’s Brace Help No. 2 Duke Defeat UNCG, 3-1

Next game: in Tennessee 25-8-2022 | 7 p.m. Aug 25 (Thu) / 7 p.m. Bee Tennessee

DURHAM Behind a brace from junior Maggie Graham , second-ranked Duke women’s soccer team defeated UNC Greensboro 3-1 on Sunday night in the home opener at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils advanced to 2-0 to start the season, while the Spartans dropped to 1-1.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Graham turned in the second multi-goal performance of her career on her way to her fourth and fifth career goals.

How it happened

For the second consecutive game, the Blue Devils came on the board early as a junior Maggie Graham converted a penalty kick at 4:31 mark of the first half. Graham was knocked down in the penalty area as she drove towards the goal. She closed on her fourth career count.

duke sophomore Michelle Cooper and junior Olivia Miles made their 2022 season debut in the first half. Cooper represented the USA at the FIFA U-20 World Cup and Migli returned from injury.

UNC Greensboro had the first glances at the goal in the 35th minute and was able to convert. From a free kick, Sophie Joly received the ball on the right side of the penalty area and fired a shot, but Duke’s goalkeeper Ruthie Jones made a dive stop. Maddy Gilhool was in the right place at the right time and tapped in the rebound to tie the score: 1-1.

As time passed at the end of the first half, Cooper fired a shot that was saved, but she grabbed the rebound and sent a perfect cross to senior Julia Burnell who headed in her first goal of her career with one second left on the clock.

At the end of the first half, Duke had a 13-2 lead in shots.

Graham added her second goal of the game at 69:43 after a corner kick from a graduate student Mackenzie Pluck to give Duke a 3-1 advantage.

With her assist on Graham’s goal, Pluck now has 22 assists in her career, placing her in joint sixth place on Duke’s all-time charts.

The Blue Devils had a 22-2 lead in shots in the game, including nine on target.

Ruthie Jones collected her 29th career win in goal for Duke as she played the full 90 minutes with one save.

Comments:

Maggie Graham last scored two goals in a game in Syracuse as a freshman on October 18, 2020.

Duke advanced to 21-0-3 in home openers of the last 24 games.

Overall, the Blue Devils are now 32-3-3 in home openers, beating the opponents with a 76-7 ledger in the last 22 games.

head coach Robbie Church is now 19-0-3 in home openers since arriving at Duke.

The Blue Devils improved to 74-6-0 all-time against non-conference opponents from the state of North Carolina, including 15 straight wins.

Duke moved to 49-7-7 at home at Koskinen Stadium since the 2017 campaign.

Quotes

“I think it was really great how the team reacted. I wish we could do that without having to score first, but to see the team was really hungry to score and didn’t give up even in the last minute of the game. The first half was really impressive and really exciting.” Duke junior Maggie Graham

“To be honest, I was a little disappointed in the first half. Greensboro played well, but we had a lot of opportunities. We miss a lot of opportunities and we don’t score those goals that are long winded and kill the momentum of the other teams I’m very happy how we ended the second half I thought our distance was better we moved the ball faster and we changed our point of attack I thought the people coming off the bench did a fantastic job today “There were a lot of positives from the second half. This is important now that there is no overtime, we have 90 minutes to play and that is our challenge going into the second week of the regular season.” Duke head coach Robbie Church

next game

Duke then travels to Knoxville, Tenn., to take on 11th-ranked Tennessee at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 25.

