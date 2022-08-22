Florida Football News Notebook: Important Injury Updates, Discipline Improves, Position Battles Continue

Image credit: @GatorsFB / Twitter

The Florida Gators have now completed their first two fall scrimmages under head coach Billy Napier, and while the team has clearly made progress, it is far from ready for Week 1. Each of the last two Sundays speaking about how his team performed in mock game scenarios, Napier consistently noted where he thinks the Gators need to improve.

While both sides of the ball stepped forward and produced a cleaner film, more consistency is needed across the board. Last Saturday, the first-team offense was the only unit to miss the day’s goal from a discipline point of view, as it committed multiple turnovers and penalties. That was cleared up this week (the offense only turned the ball over in the last run in the 2-minute drill), although Napier noted that the level of detail needs improvement, particularly in the red zone where numerous opportunities have been missed in successive scrimmages.

The defense outplayed the attack last week, causing a lot of havoc. Seven days later, Napier was dissatisfied with the lack of effort in tackling and seeing issues with both canyon integrity and alignment beyond the first level. While there was “nothing troubling” from either scrimmage, it’s clear he wished the program had gone a little further with less than two weeks to the start of the season.

Still, Napier noted that it’s not uncommon for the game to solidify when match week prep begins, as it allows a team to focus and not worry so much about the big picture. Preparation for No. 7 Utah begins this Thursday.

“The number of variables out there is very high right now,” Napier said. “We have definitely improved, but we would have a lot of players on our team who would make significant progress this season. … This is the first time we’ve done everything with a new group of players in a new place with a new staff. And oh well “We learn something about this building every day. Just in general, we learned a little bit here every day. But we have a better understanding of our systems. We’ve fundamentally improved.”

“Was much more of a close-knit group. Do we know each other; we actually have a real connection. One of the things we’ve been very proud of in the past is that we were a group that was together. I hope we can have such a team here.

Injury updates: Junior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (foot) and sophomore cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring) continue to improve, but two of Floridas key difference-makers going into the season are both nearing eviction to return to the field this week. We feel really good about their progress, Napier said. … Both are common injuries and things that just take some time. Just waited for the performance team and training room and the strength & conditioning [coaches] to make a decision that they are ready to go. They have done quite a bit of work, but in a controlled environment. We expect to get both guys back here soon.

Meanwhile, offensive linemen junior Ethan White (starting left guard) and freshman David Connor (undisclosed) continue to improve. Napier said White needed a minor procedure after a minor setback but will return in due course despite missing both scrimmages, while Connor’s injury is more extensive and further evaluation is needed. Connor would not be part of the depth map or travel roster this season.

Stars in the Swamp: Some of the most talented Gators in the program’s history attended practice Friday when Napier invited a number of players to not only watch the team but also get a glimpse of the new Heavener Football Training Center. Among the players in attendance were Kevin Carter, Brandon Siler, Trey Burton, Josh Evans and Chris Rainey.

Still a offensive line? The Gators have to improve hard on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this season, but especially on offense. Napier has stressed during the off-season that completing the two-deep on the position will be paramount, but while Florida is now comfortable with up to eight players, it is still looking for two more to solidify its depth chart. I feel very comfortable with that group. There is competition there, he said last week. … Were looking for who is nine, who is 10? Who gets replays in a game week? Who not? Who are rotating players? We probably have eight players who would deserve to play if we had a game today. Unfortunately, Napier gave an almost identical evaluation after the second scrimmage, although there are still two weeks until kick-off.

SEC officials keep Gators in line: “Discipline” was the off-season mantra for a team that finished in 122nd place nationally (out of 130 teams!) last season in penalties with 105. While it’s not possible to be a penalty-free soccer team, Napier wants the Florida miscues. being technical in nature as opposed to being undisciplined, which has been an unfortunate feature that hasn’t been able to shake the program lately.

More games are lost than won, right? One of the things you do as a staff is teach players what winning football looks like. We have always been very proud to give nothing to the other team. Undisciplined penalties are things you can eliminate,” he said after the first scrimmage. “You start there and you start with conversions, mental mistakes, lack of effort, fundamental and technical flaws. We want to get rid of the chinks in the armor – make sure the other team beats you There would be some penalties in the match Our goal is to have one in every 30 games our goal is that these are technical penalties and not undisciplined penalties Made progress on that We won’t know until we get into competitive opportunities and venues.

To help the Gators, Napier brought a full-duty SEC crew to Gainesville, Florida, for 48 hours. A member of that propeller spoke to the team on Friday as the crew attended practice that day and called penalties during the second scrimmage. The Gators made just four penalties on Saturday, only one of which was of the undisciplined variety. Napier believes Florida has certainly taken several steps forward to play cleaner, citing that it has had consistent improvement since the spring with the SEC crew presence playing a pivotal role this week. We took advantage of that two-day period, he said, and were certainly very grateful for the competition for creating that opportunity.

Never too much of a good thing: One position that Napier doesn’t seem to care about at all is running back where he believes there are “four players we trust” and several players constantly improving as the group as a whole plays “winning football”. For a team that hasn’t had a bell cow in years, it looks like there may not be a dominant ball carrier for the Gators anymore, though that, of course, remains to be seen when the season kicks off.

All those guys are smart. They are all reliable. They have maturity. Coach [Jabbar] Juluk does what he does; he’s getting that room ready for play,” Napier said. “Those guys have been consistently productive. Running back is sometimes overlooked – everything they do for the team in protection, catching the ball and definitely rushing the ball. That’s a good room. Well, find out how good we are at a game environment, but I think we have some proven players in NayQuan [Wright] and Montrell [Johnson Jr.]and then we got Lorenzo [Lingard] who brings something to the table. And the freshmen [Trevor Etienne] is also a good player. Time will tell.

Specialists still work in progress: Napier seemed especially displeased that special teams are not where it should be with the season approaching. Last week, he called the entire unit “game ready,” while also praising the competition on the gamechangers’ return, coverage, and kicking aspects. While sophomore Jeremy Crawshaw has a firm grip on the punting gig, it’s clear that Napier is trying to light a fire under freshman kicker Trey Smack as the competition for that job continues.

We would evaluate that as we approach the opener. I see two guys doing two different jobs [field goals and kickoffs]. I saw it go the other way too,” he said. “The good thing is I don’t think we have a problem. We have two guys who are very capable. There is healthy competition there, but I have faith in both players.

Young Defensive Players Coming Up: While he didn’t offer a lot of detail, Napier called out a handful of young defensive shiners. Sophomore linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. as well as defensive linemen sophomore princely Umanmielen and redshirt freshmen Justus Boone and Tyreak Sapp have been getting his attention lately. Napier believes that everyone will be able to positively influence the team as early as week 1.

Last week, redshirt senior linebacker Ventrell Miller said that redshirt freshman cornerback Jordan Young was particularly impressive. He’s just flying around making plays, Miller said. If there are plays to be made, he shows up and makes the plays. That’s all we can ask for. Miller also likes what he’s seen from freshman LB Shemar James from a potential and coachability perspective, though he wants the youngster to keep learning and get a little faster in his call recognition.