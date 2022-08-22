Rafael Nadal concern shot by tennis legend ahead of US Open title bid | tennis | Sport





Concerns over Rafael Nadal’s comeback against Borna Coric have been shot down ahead of the US Open. The world No. 3 returned from a laceration to his stomach in Cincinnati earlier this week, suffering a three-set defeat at the hands of the former world No. 12, who has now made it to the final.

Nadal suffered his second injury of the season at Wimbledon when he tore his abs and had to withdraw on the eve of his semi-final. After withdrawing from last week’s Montreal Masters, the Spaniard made a last minute decision to play in Cincinnati, where he crashed in his first game against world No. 152 7-6 (9) 4-6 6-3. It was the fifth meeting between the pair and the Croat managed to set a rare record against the 22-time Grand Slam champion by taking a third win over him. While it was a disappointing result for Nadal given Coric’s position, the severity of the loss has now softened after the 25-year-old reached the final. Coric – who made his only previous Masters final in Shanghai four years ago – now takes on world-ranking Stefanos Tsitsipas for a 1,000-point first title and tennis legend Martina Navratilova shut down all concerns over Nadal’s loss as she reflected on the run of the Croat. “Obviously the biggest game of his career right now, but that ranking is a bit misleading because he was injured, which is why he got on the protected ranking,” she told Amazon Prime ahead of the final. JUST IN: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina almost quit tennis months before she won

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1658404/Rafael-Nadal-US-Open-Borna-Coric-Cincinnati-Martina-Navratilova-tennis-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos