Three takeaways from UNC field hockey exhibition victory over Duke

The UNC field hockey team quickly fell to a 0-2 record last fall after defeats at the hands of Michigan and Iowa in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. This year, with an expanded exhibition schedule to kick off the fall, North Carolina has more time to iron out the details before facing the upcoming rematches with the Wolverines and the Hawkeyes.

On Saturday night, UNC’s dominance and renewed defensive focus were seen in a decisive victory over Duke. The Tar Heels won 4-1 thanks to a hat-trick from fifth-year forward Erin Matson and a goal from first-year midfielder and striker Ryleigh Heck.

I thought we played well as a team, said head coach Karen Shelton. We took what we learned from our previous scrimmages and tried to improve on it.”

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Matson is still a game changer

When asked about the explosive power UNC showed as they scored three goals to open the second quarter, Shelton was blunt about the power behind this run.

Well, we’ve got Erin Matson, she said.

After several times by both teams to start the game, the four-time ACC Offensive Player of the Year quickly established himself as the centerpiece of the North Carolina front field.

Matson’s goal on Hecks’ assist late in the first quarter put UNC at 1-0, which they followed up with an unassisted goal early in the second quarter. When she wasn’t facilitating the attack, she was a constant presence at the cage, ready for the chance to land a suitable cross from her teammates.

That opportunity came in the opening minutes of the second quarter when junior midfielder and back Katie Dixon fired a pass over the circle and towards the goal.

She (Dixon) sent a great ball over, Matson said. We focused on getting to those circular spots, having them all covered during the preseason and of course through all these scrimmages.

With a light, almost invisible tap of her stick, Matson shoved the ball into the back of the cage for UNC’s third goal of the evening. Her pass to Heck just minutes later opened UNC’s lead to four.

She’s special, Shelton said. What can you say? She makes things happen. She is not only a playmaker for herself, but also a catalyst for others.

Taylor and Walbert split time in the box

One of the biggest storylines going into the 2022 season for UNC hockey is who would become the primary goalkeeper for the Tar Heels. Saturday’s exhibition showed that instead of a goalkeeper fight, this year’s squad has an ideal rotation on their hands instead.

At halftime, both sophomore goalkeeper Abigail Taylor and freshman Kylie Walbert traded minutes in the cage and made some impressive saves. The duo’s range and agility in particular stood out, as both were able to slide outside the target and block sailing shots within the cage.

They really just get going and it’s just reassuring, Matson said. It’s going to be a much more cohesive season because I think we have threats all over the field, including our goalkeepers.

Renewed defense structure

According to Taylor, UNC’s defensive structure was a little free-form at times last year.

This season, with the hiring of former Tar Heel and three-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year Caitlin Van Sickle as an assistant coach, North Carolina has formed its defensive structure.

This renewed focus was seen Saturday night, as the Tar Heels shifted seamlessly between zonal coverage at the 50-yard marker and man-to-man coverage at the 25-yard marker and in the firing circle.

Our structure has improved tremendously, Taylor said. We were looking for, not perfectionism per se, but were looking for a 10 percent increase, every day, in the way we practice together. I think this scrimmage was a super good picture of what we practiced together off the playing field.

UNC’s cohesion was especially impressive, as players from different position groups were able to tap the ball away from their marked man.

Freshman Sietske Brning, in particular, showed versatility in midfield and backfield complementing sister-backs Romea and Ciana Riccardo.

I think our defense is solid, Shelton said. We still have to work on the ball speed, we carried the ball a little more than I wanted. But overall I’d say I’m very happy with this scrimmage as we get ready to play Michigan next week.

