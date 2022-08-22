USU Football Games Biggest Winning Margin Over Idaho State 5-0 Rout of Bengals





LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football equaled its biggest margin of victory against Idaho State, posting a 5-0 defeat to the Bengals in the Aggies’ 2022 home opener. The five-goal margin matched Aggies’ 6-1 win over ISU during the 2011 season. Four different Aggies scored as Utah State opened the game with a 1-0 lead behind an Idaho State own goal in the 20th minute. USU went into halftime leading 2-0 after freshman redshirt Kaitlin Richins scored on what is likely to be in the running for the goal of the year when she bent a ball into the top right corner 90 of goal from the opposite side of the goal. 18 in the 33rd minute. KAITLYN RICHINS #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/vsYNaV4oZg USU Football (@USUsoccer) August 21, 2022 The action was halted for a long period in the first half and lightning storms circulated around Cache Valley. The delay didn’t seem to bother the Aggies, as USU ended the first half with 10 shots to four of the Bengals. Senior attacker Sara Taylor put her name in the box score in the 61st minute when a ball passed from behind by junior midfielder Alex Day was clicked by freshmen forward Kaylie Chambers . Taylor collected the ball down the left side and shot her own shot into the top left corner of the goal. Sara Taylor with the LASER#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/8RQoVMspUT USU Football (@USUsoccer) August 22, 2022 Senior attacker Sammie Murdock followed her first shot in the 75th minute, calming the rebound from the Idaho State keeper and putting it in the back of the net to give Aggies a 4-0 lead. .@sammie_murdock slams #4 home! #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/OLYzs6K3xy — USU Soccer (@USUsoccer) August 22, 2022 Senior attacker Jordan Foraker scored her team-best second goal of the year when a cross from Richins in the 80th minute found her foot and was drilled into the top corner of the net. RICHINS BEFORE!!!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/fgycgMC68D USU Football (@USUsoccer) August 22, 2022 Utah State ended the game with 23 shots, 13 of them on target, to eight shots by Idaho State (four on target). Senior goalkeepers Maren Nielsen and Diera Walton shared a shutout when Nielsen started the game before being eliminated in the 75th minute. The Aggies will return to action on Thursday, August 25, playing host to the State of Illinois at 5:00 PM (MT), in the second game of a three-game homestand. Fans can follow the Aggie football program on Twitter, @USUSoccer, on Facebook at /USUSoccer and on Instagram, @USUSoccer. Aggie fans can also follow Utah State’s athletics program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics and on Instagram, @USUAthletics. -USU-

