Former Australia captain Tim Paine in training for return to cricket | Cricket

Tim Paine could play back in Tasmania in six weeks as Australias former Test captain prepares for his cricket return. Paine trains with Tasmania’s state side as an uncontracted player as he plots a return for the first time since losing the Test captaincy in a sexting controversy.

The 37-year-old took time away from the sport after retiring as Test skipper in November last year. He never retired but was not on Tasmania’s playing roster for this summer.

Cricket Tasmania says Paine is back in training. The state’s first outing this summer is a one-day game on September 28 against South Australia, but Paine is aiming to return to the club ranks.

Cricket Tasmania’s class competition, the Premier League, starts in early October, and Tasmania’s opening game Sheffield Shield kicks off on 6 October.

We can confirm that Tim has returned to training with the aim of playing in the CTPL this season, a Cricket Tasmania spokesperson said.

The governing body declined further comment, but Paine has another potent ally in fellow Tasmanian and ex-test skipper Ricky Ponting, who was recently appointed chief of strategy for Hobart Hurricanes and has openly expressed his wish for Paine to play for the BBL franchise again. .

Paine stepped down from the Test captaincy after admitting he was involved in an lewd text exchange with a former female Cricket Tasmania employee in late 2017 when it was revealed that the text exchange would go public.

Paines’ successor as Test captain, Pat Cummins, said the wicketkeeper has not been forgotten.

Someone like Painey, first of all, as a partner, you want to make sure he’s okay. We all make mistakes, Cummins said last week. He did the wrong thing, but he tried to resolve the situation as best he could… I really feel for him.