



EAST WHITELAND >> In recent years, the Ches-Mont League American Division title race has been between Unionville and West Chester Rustin, and Kennett recently turned it into a trio. This season, Great Valley feels like they can break the block and compete and make it a four-team battle.

The Patriots return a lot of talent in key positions; however, the only position that doesn’t apply is quarterback. They have to replace three-year-old starter Andy Talone. Braden Melia is expected to get the starting nod. The junior has been apprenticed to Talone for the last two years.

He got the chance to sit behind Andy for two years, Great Valley coach Jeff Martin said of Melia. He knows the offense. He has a really good arm. We would be a little more diverse because our attack went through the quarterback in the run game and in the pass game last season, but we can spread it out this year. One of the running backs expected to open things up for the passing game is Jack Coffey. The senior is coming back healthy after missing time last year due to a lower leg injury.

I feel amazing. It feels great to have had a healthy year, Coffey said. I generally feel faster, more agile and more athletic. I expect a big year for myself.

Coffey added his thoughts on how Melia will manage the offense.

He is doing very well, he added. He’s definitely a different type of quarterback. He can throw the ball, which has helped our attack, so I’m excited. Fellow senior Nick Pellicciotta will team up with Coffey in the backfield. He is expected to be a playmaker who runs with the ball and catches the ball.

Heading the receiving corps is returning Jackson Callahan, who caught 27 balls last year and placed him in the top five returning players this season.

Lawron Short could feel his impact with catchy passes from the tight end spot.

The Patriots return one of the best kickers in the Ches-Mont in Seth Turner. He had a 42-yard field goal and a 63-yard punt to his name.

Seth is an exceptional multisport athlete who has received all the accolades in football, swimming and soccer, Martin said. He has grown tremendously and is an asset to our team. His ability to score more than 45 field goals consistently gives our team an advantage. Defensively, Short seems to be making a name for himself as one of the better goals in the province. Slouching and quick, Short registered 36 tackles and two sacks last year.

Lawron began his junior year on the defensive line full-time and was on the defensive line during his sophomore year in the regular rotation, Martin said. With his combined size, athleticism and experience, he has the potential to become one of the best defensive linemen in the area. He will be the type of player that the opponent has to take into account.

I’ve gotten a lot stronger and learned how to use power moves on the inside and how to take on double teams, Short said. Not just being a pass rusher. I think we can be one of the best defenses in the Ches-Mont. We have a lot of strengths that many other teams don’t have.

Pellicciotta and Coffey head the linebacking corps.

The Patriots open against Phoenixville after a two-year absence due to Covid. They dive into the American game of Ches-Mont by visiting West Chester East on September 2. Scheme of the Great Valley

fr. Aug 26 vs. Phoenixville, 7 p.m.

Fri. 2 Sept. at West Chester East, 7 p.m.

Fri. 9 Sept. vs. Sun Valley, 7 p.m.

Fri 16 Sept. at Oxford, 7 p.m.

fr. 23 Sept. vs. Academy Park, 7 p.m.

Fri. Sept 30 vs. Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m.

fr. Oct 7 at West Chester Henderson, 7 p.m.

Fri. 14 Oct. at Unionville, 7 p.m.

Fri. October 21 vs. West Chester Rustin, 7 p.m.

fr. Oct 28 at Kennett, 7 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://papreplive.com/2022/08/21/great-valley-football-team-hopes-to-be-a-player-in-ches-mont-american-race/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos