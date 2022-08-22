Sports
Fall Girls Tennis preview 2022
The fall season for girls’ tennis in the Naperville area always brings out some of the best competitors in the state. This preview is sponsored byBMO Harris Bank.
Neuqua Valley Girls Tennis
We start with one of the top tennis teams from last fall with a big chance to repeat as conference and section champions, Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats lost their number one doubles team to graduating seniors, Abigail Allen and Emiley Piao, who won the DVC and Lockport section doubles titles. However, Neuqua will likely still be the team to beat as the top two singles players are back with Emily Chiao and Hannah Kestenberg returning for their senior campaigns. Tanisha Aggarwal and Victoria Yin are also returning seniors, likely to push to the top of doubles after finishing second division last fall. That’s a lot of talent ready to finish their career on a high for Coach Rose and improve with a 12e place team finish on state last season.
Benet Academy Girls Tennis
Our next team finished in 15e place with the state and also won both a conference and section team championship. Benet Academy is always ready to challenge the state’s top league, and the Redwings have another exciting squad rolling into fall. BA will have to reload the doubles division after the graduation of decorated seniors Kaitlyn Lee and Felicity Kolb, as well as Claire Converse. ESCC Hall of Fame Head Coach Michael Hand likes to experiment with doubles and singles matchups to prepare for the postseason, and he’ll have plenty of talented options with Claire Lopatka, Meredith Converse and Shane Delaney all back as state tournament sophomores experience now under their belts.
Naperville Central Girls Tennis
Naperville Central only had one state qualifier in 2021, but oh what an impact she’s made. As a freshman, Sofia Olaru came on the scene and won the DVC and Benet Academy sectional singles championships, before finally reaching the semifinals of consolation at the state meeting. Ami Patel and Kira Yang return for their junior season as seniors Mira Patel and Giana Xiao complete the double top rotation. There will be a lot of strong competition to replace Nathra Ramrajvel as the number two singles player. Coach Alyssa Girgis will have her squad ready to challenge for the top of the DVC and increase that number of state qualifiers in 2022.
Tennis Naperville North Girls
Naperville North is another group that could challenge itself for the conference crown this season. The Huskies were bolstered by their excellent doubles play last fall, led by freshman duo Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee, who won the Benet section and earned All-State selections. Calli Genovese and Tiffany Chang also qualified for state but have since lost to graduation, as have twin duos Simran and Anaya Desai and Kinjal and Keya Trivedi, so the doubles division will look very different for coach Heather Henrickson. Aaryana Parekah and Dheera Prattipati were the singles and two players in the Blue and Orange singles in 2021, with Parekah taking the All-Conference honors. Getting the pair back offers promise and stability for the Huskies going into the season.
Waubonsie Valley Girls Tennis
Waubonsie Valley had no state qualifiers in 2021, but the Warriors were able to lay a foundation for what will hopefully be a successful roster this year. Despite the loss of valuable depth to graduation, Phil Galow, who is 40 . enterse season as head coach, brings back his two best singles and top doubles teams. The Srinivasan twins, Aanika and Isha, return for their junior seasons as a double duo, as do Shriya Kota and Sophia Parranto. After an All Conference Special Mention roster, Talya Ertas is back for her senior season, while number two singles player Richa Kapoor is back for her junior year. After a 1-6 start to the season, the Warriors finished the regular season 9-9 as the young group gained a foothold. The combination of talent and experience could see the Warriors see one of their strongest seasons in several years in 2022.
Metea Valley Girls Tennis
The Metea Valley Mustangs are in a very similar spot to Waubonsie Valley. No state qualifiers a year ago, but the black and gold are also bringing back both their best singles and doubles. Sangita Siva and Sarina Saleem both started as singles last fall, before teaming up for doubles later in the season and eventually finishing second in the DVC tournament. Meanwhile, Alisha Arya and Harsha Garigasani started out as the doubles, before finishing the season as singles. Meanwhile, Manasa Nekkanti and Sophie Cahue also played singles before finishing second in doubles later in the year. That’s just the nature of high school tennis season as head coach Cole Klousing works to find the best matchups to lead to success. The 2022 campaign should be an exciting campaign across the area, with so many teams and athletes well positioned to make the tracks on the hard court.
Check out the other preview here!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nctv17.com/sports/fall-girls-tennis-preview-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]