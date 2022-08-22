Fall Girls Tennis preview 2022

The fall season for girls’ tennis in the Naperville area always brings out some of the best competitors in the state. This preview is sponsored byBMO Harris Bank.

Neuqua Valley Girls Tennis

We start with one of the top tennis teams from last fall with a big chance to repeat as conference and section champions, Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats lost their number one doubles team to graduating seniors, Abigail Allen and Emiley Piao, who won the DVC and Lockport section doubles titles. However, Neuqua will likely still be the team to beat as the top two singles players are back with Emily Chiao and Hannah Kestenberg returning for their senior campaigns. Tanisha Aggarwal and Victoria Yin are also returning seniors, likely to push to the top of doubles after finishing second division last fall. That’s a lot of talent ready to finish their career on a high for Coach Rose and improve with a 12e place team finish on state last season.

Benet Academy Girls Tennis

Our next team finished in 15e place with the state and also won both a conference and section team championship. Benet Academy is always ready to challenge the state’s top league, and the Redwings have another exciting squad rolling into fall. BA will have to reload the doubles division after the graduation of decorated seniors Kaitlyn Lee and Felicity Kolb, as well as Claire Converse. ESCC Hall of Fame Head Coach Michael Hand likes to experiment with doubles and singles matchups to prepare for the postseason, and he’ll have plenty of talented options with Claire Lopatka, Meredith Converse and Shane Delaney all back as state tournament sophomores experience now under their belts.

Naperville Central Girls Tennis

Naperville Central only had one state qualifier in 2021, but oh what an impact she’s made. As a freshman, Sofia Olaru came on the scene and won the DVC and Benet Academy sectional singles championships, before finally reaching the semifinals of consolation at the state meeting. Ami Patel and Kira Yang return for their junior season as seniors Mira Patel and Giana Xiao complete the double top rotation. There will be a lot of strong competition to replace Nathra Ramrajvel as the number two singles player. Coach Alyssa Girgis will have her squad ready to challenge for the top of the DVC and increase that number of state qualifiers in 2022.

Tennis Naperville North Girls

Naperville North is another group that could challenge itself for the conference crown this season. The Huskies were bolstered by their excellent doubles play last fall, led by freshman duo Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee, who won the Benet section and earned All-State selections. Calli Genovese and Tiffany Chang also qualified for state but have since lost to graduation, as have twin duos Simran and Anaya Desai and Kinjal and Keya Trivedi, so the doubles division will look very different for coach Heather Henrickson. Aaryana Parekah and Dheera Prattipati were the singles and two players in the Blue and Orange singles in 2021, with Parekah taking the All-Conference honors. Getting the pair back offers promise and stability for the Huskies going into the season.

Waubonsie Valley Girls Tennis

Waubonsie Valley had no state qualifiers in 2021, but the Warriors were able to lay a foundation for what will hopefully be a successful roster this year. Despite the loss of valuable depth to graduation, Phil Galow, who is 40 . enterse season as head coach, brings back his two best singles and top doubles teams. The Srinivasan twins, Aanika and Isha, return for their junior seasons as a double duo, as do Shriya Kota and Sophia Parranto. After an All Conference Special Mention roster, Talya Ertas is back for her senior season, while number two singles player Richa Kapoor is back for her junior year. After a 1-6 start to the season, the Warriors finished the regular season 9-9 as the young group gained a foothold. The combination of talent and experience could see the Warriors see one of their strongest seasons in several years in 2022.

Metea Valley Girls Tennis

The Metea Valley Mustangs are in a very similar spot to Waubonsie Valley. No state qualifiers a year ago, but the black and gold are also bringing back both their best singles and doubles. Sangita Siva and Sarina Saleem both started as singles last fall, before teaming up for doubles later in the season and eventually finishing second in the DVC tournament. Meanwhile, Alisha Arya and Harsha Garigasani started out as the doubles, before finishing the season as singles. Meanwhile, Manasa Nekkanti and Sophie Cahue also played singles before finishing second in doubles later in the year. That’s just the nature of high school tennis season as head coach Cole Klousing works to find the best matchups to lead to success. The 2022 campaign should be an exciting campaign across the area, with so many teams and athletes well positioned to make the tracks on the hard court.

