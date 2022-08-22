Sports
Ranking of the 20 most popular hockey players in the world right now SportsBrief.com
While many hockey players have unfortunate facial injuries, many still rank highly in appearance and other physical characteristics. So join us on a journey of discovery and discover who the most popular hockey players of 2022 are.
Several top-performing puck handlers feature on this list of the hottest ice hockey players, including three-time Stanley Cup winner Sidney Crosby. So, dig in here to find out which of your favorite players made it to the list.
The most popular hockey players of 2022
So, want to know who’s ranked hot in the NHL? We have used the latest publications from We are and Sports browser to list some of the most attractive hockey players in 2022. Scroll down for more information.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|20
|Henrik Lundqvist
|New York Rangers
|19
|Patrick Sharp
|University of Vermont Men’s Hockey Coaching Team
|18
|Chris Higgins
|Utica Comets
|17
|Joffrey de Wolf
|Toronto Maple Leaves
|16
|Derick Brassard
|Unlimited Free Agent
|15
|Miles Wood
|New Jersey Devils
|14
|Michal Kempny
|Seattle Kraken
|13
|Alexander Wennberg
|Seattle Kraken
|12
|Roman Josi
|Predators from Nashville
|11
|Jared Bol
|San Diego Seagulls
|10
|Tom Wilson
|Washington Capitals
|9
|Jonathan Ericsson
|Unlimited Free Agent
|8
|Brendan Smith
|New Jersey Devils
|7
|Brian Dumoulin
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|6
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington Capitals
|4
|Tyler Seguin
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|3
|Sydney Crosby
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|2
|Ian McCoshen
|shh
|1
|Joe Pavelskic
|Dallas Stars
10. Tom Wilson
The right winger is a Toronto-born professional ice hockey player who currently plays for the Washington Capitals. Wilson, who also plays as a power forward, is known for his looks and physical play style.
9. Jonathan Ericsson
In position nine we have Jonathan Ericsson, a former Detroit Red Wings defender who is currently a unlimited free agent. However, the 2008 Red Wings Rookie of the Year has distinguished himself as one of the best ice hockey players in his 12-year career.
8. Brendan Smith
Brendan Smith is currently the No. 2 defenseman for the New Jersey Devils. During his time with his former team, the Carolina Hurricanes, the Ontario native suffered a head injury that left him with a skull fracture.
7. Brian Dumoulin
Our seventh hottest ice hockey player is Dumoulin, an American player who currently plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Unfortunately, the number eight defender missed part of the team’s 2021-22 lineup.
What happened to Brian Dumoulin? He missed several games in the 2021-22 NHL playoffs due to a knee injury requiring rehabilitation.
6. Kris Letang
In July 2022, Letang joined the Pittsburgh Penguins roster on a six year contract worth over $30 million. The nine-time NHL All-Star Team player not only looks good, but has also distinguished himself as one of the best ice hockey players today.
Who are the top 5 hottest hockey players of all time? Explore with us to learn more about the best athletes in the world of ice hockey.
5. Darcy Kuemper
Darcy is a Saskatoon-born athlete who started playing at the tender age of 3. Like his father, he rose to professional heights and eventually joined NHL teams such as the Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, the Minnesota Wilds, LA Kings and the Washington Capitals. Darcy Kuemper’s position five ranking in the National Hockey League makes him the best goalkeeper in hockey in 2022.
4. Tyler Seguin
Seguin broke records after winning the Stanley Cup at 19 years old with the Boston Bruins. Since then, the Dallas Stars center has built its career, earning several accolades, including six Lady Byng Memorial trophies and the 2012 Spengler Cup.
3. Sydney Crosby
In third place is Sidney Crosby, who the men’s magazine named as one of the strongest hockey players of the 2016-17 NHL season. In addition, in 2006-07 he simultaneously became the youngest ever captain of the NHL team, with the highest total of points in 36 goals and 84 assists. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain has earned his place as one of the greatest hockey players of all time. Speaking to the media, NY Rangers center Scott Gomez said,
Sidney Crosby is our LeBron James. However, since he was old, he has gone beyond the hype. He is such a good player.
2. Ian McCoshen
In second place is former Minnesota Wilds defenseman Ian McCoshen. In 2021 McCoshen signed a one year contract with the Finnish Elite League team, the Porin sst, where he currently plays.
1. Joe Pavelskiz
Topping our list of the 20 most popular hockey players of all time is the two-way center, Joe Pavelski. Affectionately known as Captain America by fans and teammates, the Center is one of the best NHL players ever. 1000 games reached in their career.
The hottest female hockey players ever
In 2020, one of the most popular female hockey players quit her profession to become a full-time model. After a successful hockey career, Mikayla Demaiter, a former goalkeeper for the Bluewater Hawks, took to Instagram to inform her fans. Here’s a roundup of some of the most beautiful female ice hockey players currently plays in the NHL.
10. Evelyna Mkinen
9. Susanna Tapani
8. Amanda Kessel
7. Halli Krzyzaniak
6. Tanja Eisenschmid
5. Meeri Raisanen
4. Angelina Goncharenko
3. Hilary Knight
2. Anna Prugova
1. Presley Norby
Ice hockey is one of the most watched sports in America and has some of the most popular hockey players. These players undergo rigorous physical training to prevent common ice hockey injuries, allowing them to play and look good.
Source: Sports Brief News
