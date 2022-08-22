Table tennis Parent prevents dementia, let’s play ping pong

Tantrum – Table tennis can seem less strenuous than other sports. In fact, this game, also known as ping pong, has many advantages and disadvantages.

Based on the maintenance of the airways, muscle strength, bone density to prevent aging in the elderly.

The risk of injury in table tennis is also very low. Even beginners who have never tried it can learn it easily.

As the name suggests, the game of table tennis is played with a special table for competition.

Even though the arena used is not as big as in other sports, you still have to be smart enough to face your opponent’s ball.

Your reflexes will improve and agile actions will benefit. According to Dr. Yusra Firdous, as reported by HelloHealth, Monday, August 22, 2022, the benefits of table tennis are as follows:

1. Increase Stamina

Indirectly, one of the biggest benefits of table tennis is its impact on your stamina.

Table tennis is a sport that requires respiratory and muscular endurance. During the match, you have to move quickly while holding your breath.

Gradually, your body is trained to use oxygen effectively. The muscles of the hands and feet are also strong because they quickly get used to walking. Finally, endurance increases and your body does not tire easily during activities.

2. Accelerate Brain Function

In addition to training the endurance of the respiratory system and the muscles of the body, table tennis is also touted as one of the best exercises for the brain.

Because table tennis benefits the brain by stimulating the parts that control movement, motor skills and strategy.

Playing table tennis also trains cognitive function (thinking), eye and hand coordination and reflexes.

This effect occurs when the eye catches the movement of the ping pong ball. The brain is also asked to predict the direction of the ball and strategies for stopping it.

3. Prevents Dementia of Old Age

The game of table tennis activates several parts of the brain at the same time. This allows people who regularly play table tennis to experience improvements in intelligence, consciousness, and overall brain function.

The benefits of table tennis over this are certainly very impressive for the elderly. Table tennis can be a fun way for them to sharpen their minds so they can avoid the risk of dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.

4. Helps Lose Weight

Table tennis is a sport that burns a lot of calories. This sport is also classified as an aerobic exercise.

Aerobic exercise is a type of exercise that requires oxygen and is very effective for burning fat.

Therefore, table tennis offers many benefits for those of you who are losing weight.

Try playing table tennis regularly and feel the change in your weight while eating a nutritious meal.

5. Increase Bone Density

High-intensity exercise has an osteogenic effect on the body, meaning it can stimulate bone growth.

This effect can also increase when your body moves in a different direction with a pause of a few seconds.

All these characteristics can be found in table tennis. As long as it is done regularly, table tennis will provide benefits in the form of increased bone density. This makes the bones stronger and you avoid the risk of injuries.