NFL Preseason Week 2: Kayvon Thibodeaux From Giants After Knee Injury

Kayvon Thibodeaux aims to: break the Giants rookie sack record this year. But the rookie pass rusher had cut short his second dress rehearsal on Sunday, leaving the second preseason game in New York City early due to a knee injury. The first round draft pick went down against the Bengals in the second quarter and waved the cart away before making his own way to the medical tent. However, he was quickly excluded NFL Media Reports Thibodeaux has probably avoided a serious injury. Drafted fifth overall this year, the star product from Oregon registered a single tackle before leaving Sunday’s game, taking a shot to the knee while taking on Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. After his evaluation in the medical tent, Thibodeaux appeared to be in good spirits on the sidelines, joking with teammates and staying at the club rather than going to the dressing room. It is likely that the Giants have ruled him out as a precaution as the September 11 regular season opener is fast approaching. Coach Brian Daboll said after Sunday’s game Thibodeaux will be further tested on his knee on Monday. Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

The rookie is expected to play a key role in the defense of the Giants, now led by Don “Wink” Martindale. He entered the preseason listed as a starting outside linebacker against 2021 second-rounder Azeez Ojulari. In the event that Thibodeaux misses extended practice time, or the Giants’ final preseason game on August 28, New York’s other pass-rushers are Oshane Ximines, Jihad Ward, Quincy Roche and Elerson Smith.

