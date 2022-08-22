Borna Coric upsets Stefanos Tsitsipas to win Cincinnati Masters title | tennis news





CINCINNATI: Borna Coric who only returned in March after missing a year with a shoulder injury, dominated the fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sundays at the ATP. to win Cincinnati Masters .

The world No. 152 from Croatia sent the Greek star 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 to become the lowest-ranked player to ever win a Masters trophy.

“I have no words for it, to be honest. It’s just an incredible feeling,” said the winner. “I’m just going to enjoy this.

“I thought I could play well. I was training hard and I knew I could play tennis well, but to get to this level of tennis – I just didn’t know.

“I’m just super happy, of course.”

Coric lost his only previous final at this level, going to Novak Djokovic in Shanghai four years ago.

On Sunday, Coric replaced 143rd-ranked Spaniard Roberto Carretero, the 1996 champion of Hamburg, as the lowest-rated Masters trophy lifter.

“It has been very taxing on my body all week,” said the Croat. “I came into the tournament with a lot of (training) sessions

“I have now played five games in a row, so I have to rest for a few days. I have to recover and get ready for the US Open.”

Coric came back from an early deficit, trailing Tsitsipas 4-1 before turning the corner and sweeping the tiebreaker for love.

The momentum shifted further in the second set for the Croat, who was supported by some fans wearing the national colours.

“I realized I had to be more aggressive,” Coric said. “He’s an incredible player and he won’t miss my solid balls.

“I said to myself, ‘I have nothing to lose. If I continue like this, I’m going to lose anyway.’

“He also played very, very well and put pressure on me.”

Coric fired seven aces and saved three of four breakpoints in a two-hour win.

Coric improved to 2-1 all-time against Tsitsipas after withdrawing from their first meeting in Rome in 2018 and winning the third round of the 2020 US Open in a fifth set tiebreaker.

“You’ve kicked my ass the last few times,” Tsitsipas told Coric at the trophy presentation.

He then praised Coric’s title run in Cincinnati, which included wins over Rafael Nadal, Britain’s Cameron Norrie and Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“You’ve proven yourself time and again,” Tsitsipas said.

“It was an incredible comeback from injury. You prove you belong to us.”

Tsitsipas said he is still looking for a first title on outdoor hard court, losing six finals on cement.

“It kind of sucks,” said the Greek.

“I still hope to come back here and win it one day. I definitely didn’t choke – I just played against robots every time in the final.”

Ominous clouds unleashed rain over the area shortly after the trophy ceremony was completed.

There were storm delays for much of the week during the Midwest event, the last major set-up before the US Open, which begins August 29. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FacebookTwitterInstagramKOO APPYOUTUBE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/tennis/top-stories/borna-coric-upsets-stefanos-tsitsipas-to-win-cincinnati-masters-title/articleshow/93699730.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos