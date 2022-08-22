Sports
Top-ranked Cox aims for fifth consecutive state championship, Great Bridge sees a three-peat
5 things you need to know
Compete with the best of the best
In September, several of the region’s top teams, including Cape Henry, Cox, Norfolk Academy and Tabb, travel to Pennsylvania for the MaxFieldHockey National High School Invitational, where powerhouses from across the country compete. It’s a special challenge for teams like Cox, who will play against two of the best teams in the country, said head coach Taylor Rountree. The Falcons have won four consecutive state titles. are coming from a 20-0 season and have won 34 consecutive games.
New coaches
Several programs welcomed new coaches during the off-season. For the first time in more than a decade, First Colonial has a new head coach on the sidelines as Lemort Smith takes over from longtime coach Beanie Schleicher. Hickorys’ new coach is Ashley Weaver, who says her staff is dedicated to shaping these talented Hawks into a winning and successful season. Marley McCarthy will take over the new Grassfields coach, and will hope to build on last year’s 13-5 effort. Don Warner, who succeeds Kristen Wheeler as Princess Annes head coach, is looking forward to joining the great Cavaliers tradition. Lafayette also welcomes a new head coach as Kim Reiter joins the program and the Ocean Lakes sidelines have a new face with coach Jordan Barbee.
Recognizable faces
Hickorys’ new bus, Ashley Weaver, will be a familiar sight. A hockey player at Christopher Newport University, Weaver, then Ashley Traylor, played three seasons with the Captains and ended her career in 2007 in second place in program history with 92 career points (now fourth). Weaver will be joined at Hickory by fellow former captain and Hickory alumin Lindsay Hendricks, who will coach the Hawks junior varsity.
Championship pedigree
In recent seasons, the 757 has been well represented at the Virginia High School League state championships. Last season, six teams from the Southside and Peninsula reached a state title match. In the shortened season of spring 2021, there were five teams and in 2019 there were four.
Young but mighty
Before the start of the season, several coaches noted that their teams were rich in young talent. Walsingham, who wants to build on last year’s 14-5 effort, will rely heavily on his young players, said coach Emily Mauk. Gloucester has a young team that has the potential to be very good, said coach Joe Dougherty. In Granby, the Comets will rebuild after reaching 13 seniors in the past two seasons, according to coach Payton Staylor.
757Teamz Top 15
1. Cox
Who else? The Falcons have been sitting on a heater, counting four straight VHSL state championship wins to add the total of 23 to the program. Under head coach Taylor Rountree, who has set a stunning record of 91-5 in her five seasons, Cox is set for another championship run after posting his second consecutive undefeated campaign in 2021, leaving just three goals all season. Megan Spear (18 goals and 22 assists) returns, but Cox has to replace some key players who have graduated, including goalkeeper and All-Tidewater Player of the Year Abby Spear and prolific goalscorer Zella Bailey.
2. Norfolk Academy
Coming off another Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title, the Bulldogs will start with nine returning starters. Among the stars returning to Norfolk Academy are midfielders Brooke Bettencourt and Anne Burns Fiveash and forward Lizzie Adams.
3. Tab
In 2021, the Tigers rose to an undefeated record and the program’s ninth state championship. After losing star Sydney Holbrook to injury in spring practice, Tabb leans on forward Kate Fiest and defender Allie Freeman to fill in the gaps.
4. First Colonial
Last season, the Patriots fell just short of their goal with a 2-0 loss of the state championship to perennial rival Cox. This year, with a new coach, Lemort Smith, at the helm, First Colonial will come in with renewed vigor.
5. Great Bridge
The Wildcats repeated as Class 4 state champions in 2021, earning their fourth title since 2016 and making a third consecutive appearance in the championship game. Several key pieces return, including goalkeeper Payton Belby and defender Greyson Curth.
6. Gloucester
The Dukes sailed into the 2021 state tournament before falling into a nail-biter for eventual runner-up First Colonial. This season, with coach Joe Dougherty entering his sophomore year, Gloucesters players have a high level of ambition and dedication and are eager to prove that they belong, Dougherty said.
7. Poquoson
Last season, the consistent Islanders made their fourth straight appearance in the Class 3 state title game before falling 2-1 to undefeated Tabb. As one of the top teams in the region, Poquoson is poised for another strong season.
8. Cape Henry
The Dolphins went 14-9 last season to reach the VISAA Division II state finals, where they fell into double overtime. With five returning starters, we want to further expand each competition, according to coach Kim Dooren. We have some experience but with the added players we hope to be a strong team in the conference and state.
9. Western Branch
The Bruins got another step closer to their goal of winning a state title last season, when they performed in a state championship for the first time. This year they hope to take one more step and take home the ultimate prize.
10. Nansemond River
After a 15-4 season and a state tournament appearance, Nansemond River is looking to return to and continue in [the] state tournament, said coach Ali Dize. The Warriors are led by senior Madalyn Baker and sophomore Anyia Woods.
11. Kellam
After falling to the Western Branch in the Class 6 quarterfinals last season, the Knights hope to come back with another trip to the state title game, where they will perform back-to-back in 2019 and the spring of 2021.
12. Princess Anne
Princess Anne has excellent senior leadership and capable underclass players, said new coach Don Warner, whose team is preparing for a competitive season in the talented Beach District. Midfielder Sydney Raguini is one of the returning players who will help lead the Cavaliers.
13. Catholic
After finishing 11-5 last season, Catholic hopes to have a breakthrough season with a number of key additions, including Cape Henry transfer Lila Large and Kempsville transfer Morgan Moody, stepping up the ranks, said coach Lyndsey Boyce.
14. Menchville
Under longtime head coach Nicole Kuykendall, the Monarchs have always been a force in the Peninsula District.
15. Lafayette
This will be a year of rebuilding for the Rams, who graduated 10 seniors last season, new coach Kim Reiter said. With a core contingent of upperclassmen, the team will also lean on the younger players who are very eager to learn.
5 players to watch
Chandler Johnson, Gloucester, senior
Johnson, the Class 5 Player of the Year in Region B, finished with 31 goals and 20 assists for the Dukes in 2021, helping her team to an 18-1 record, a region title and an appearance in a state tournament.
Brooke Bettencourt, Norfolk Academy, junior
As a sophomore, Bettencourt finished with 26 goals and 14 assists for the Bulldogs in their title run. She helps build Norfolk Academy’s strong core of returning players, said coach Mary Werkheiser.
Megan Spear, Cox, junior
Last season, Spear was a key cog for the undefeated Falcons, finishing with 18 goals and 22 assists and helping lead a defense that allowed only three goals all season.
Kate Fiest, Tabb, senior
Fiest finished last year with 40 goals and 23 assists in an unbeaten championship run for the Tigers, scoring in all but one game.
Finley Payne, First Colonial, senior
Payne, who scored 62 goals and 18 assists at Hampton Roads last season, is a great goalscorer, head coach Lemort Smith said, and will provide the Patriots with plenty of offensive firepower.
Sian Wilkerson, [email protected]tonline.com, 757-342-6616
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/field-hockey-preview-top-ranked-153100831.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]