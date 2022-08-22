Top-ranked Cox aims for fifth consecutive state championship, Great Bridge sees a three-peat

5 things you need to know

Compete with the best of the best

In September, several of the region’s top teams, including Cape Henry, Cox, Norfolk Academy and Tabb, travel to Pennsylvania for the MaxFieldHockey National High School Invitational, where powerhouses from across the country compete. It’s a special challenge for teams like Cox, who will play against two of the best teams in the country, said head coach Taylor Rountree. The Falcons have won four consecutive state titles. are coming from a 20-0 season and have won 34 consecutive games.

New coaches

Several programs welcomed new coaches during the off-season. For the first time in more than a decade, First Colonial has a new head coach on the sidelines as Lemort Smith takes over from longtime coach Beanie Schleicher. Hickorys’ new coach is Ashley Weaver, who says her staff is dedicated to shaping these talented Hawks into a winning and successful season. Marley McCarthy will take over the new Grassfields coach, and will hope to build on last year’s 13-5 effort. Don Warner, who succeeds Kristen Wheeler as Princess Annes head coach, is looking forward to joining the great Cavaliers tradition. Lafayette also welcomes a new head coach as Kim Reiter joins the program and the Ocean Lakes sidelines have a new face with coach Jordan Barbee.

Recognizable faces

Hickorys’ new bus, Ashley Weaver, will be a familiar sight. A hockey player at Christopher Newport University, Weaver, then Ashley Traylor, played three seasons with the Captains and ended her career in 2007 in second place in program history with 92 career points (now fourth). Weaver will be joined at Hickory by fellow former captain and Hickory alumin Lindsay Hendricks, who will coach the Hawks junior varsity.

Championship pedigree

In recent seasons, the 757 has been well represented at the Virginia High School League state championships. Last season, six teams from the Southside and Peninsula reached a state title match. In the shortened season of spring 2021, there were five teams and in 2019 there were four.

Young but mighty

Before the start of the season, several coaches noted that their teams were rich in young talent. Walsingham, who wants to build on last year’s 14-5 effort, will rely heavily on his young players, said coach Emily Mauk. Gloucester has a young team that has the potential to be very good, said coach Joe Dougherty. In Granby, the Comets will rebuild after reaching 13 seniors in the past two seasons, according to coach Payton Staylor.

757Teamz Top 15

1. Cox

Who else? The Falcons have been sitting on a heater, counting four straight VHSL state championship wins to add the total of 23 to the program. Under head coach Taylor Rountree, who has set a stunning record of 91-5 in her five seasons, Cox is set for another championship run after posting his second consecutive undefeated campaign in 2021, leaving just three goals all season. Megan Spear (18 goals and 22 assists) returns, but Cox has to replace some key players who have graduated, including goalkeeper and All-Tidewater Player of the Year Abby Spear and prolific goalscorer Zella Bailey.

2. Norfolk Academy

Coming off another Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title, the Bulldogs will start with nine returning starters. Among the stars returning to Norfolk Academy are midfielders Brooke Bettencourt and Anne Burns Fiveash and forward Lizzie Adams.

3. Tab

In 2021, the Tigers rose to an undefeated record and the program’s ninth state championship. After losing star Sydney Holbrook to injury in spring practice, Tabb leans on forward Kate Fiest and defender Allie Freeman to fill in the gaps.

4. First Colonial

Last season, the Patriots fell just short of their goal with a 2-0 loss of the state championship to perennial rival Cox. This year, with a new coach, Lemort Smith, at the helm, First Colonial will come in with renewed vigor.

5. Great Bridge

The Wildcats repeated as Class 4 state champions in 2021, earning their fourth title since 2016 and making a third consecutive appearance in the championship game. Several key pieces return, including goalkeeper Payton Belby and defender Greyson Curth.

6. Gloucester

The Dukes sailed into the 2021 state tournament before falling into a nail-biter for eventual runner-up First Colonial. This season, with coach Joe Dougherty entering his sophomore year, Gloucesters players have a high level of ambition and dedication and are eager to prove that they belong, Dougherty said.

7. Poquoson

Last season, the consistent Islanders made their fourth straight appearance in the Class 3 state title game before falling 2-1 to undefeated Tabb. As one of the top teams in the region, Poquoson is poised for another strong season.

8. Cape Henry

The Dolphins went 14-9 last season to reach the VISAA Division II state finals, where they fell into double overtime. With five returning starters, we want to further expand each competition, according to coach Kim Dooren. We have some experience but with the added players we hope to be a strong team in the conference and state.

9. Western Branch

The Bruins got another step closer to their goal of winning a state title last season, when they performed in a state championship for the first time. This year they hope to take one more step and take home the ultimate prize.

10. Nansemond River

After a 15-4 season and a state tournament appearance, Nansemond River is looking to return to and continue in [the] state tournament, said coach Ali Dize. The Warriors are led by senior Madalyn Baker and sophomore Anyia Woods.

11. Kellam

After falling to the Western Branch in the Class 6 quarterfinals last season, the Knights hope to come back with another trip to the state title game, where they will perform back-to-back in 2019 and the spring of 2021.

12. Princess Anne

Princess Anne has excellent senior leadership and capable underclass players, said new coach Don Warner, whose team is preparing for a competitive season in the talented Beach District. Midfielder Sydney Raguini is one of the returning players who will help lead the Cavaliers.

13. Catholic

After finishing 11-5 last season, Catholic hopes to have a breakthrough season with a number of key additions, including Cape Henry transfer Lila Large and Kempsville transfer Morgan Moody, stepping up the ranks, said coach Lyndsey Boyce.

14. Menchville

Under longtime head coach Nicole Kuykendall, the Monarchs have always been a force in the Peninsula District.

15. Lafayette

This will be a year of rebuilding for the Rams, who graduated 10 seniors last season, new coach Kim Reiter said. With a core contingent of upperclassmen, the team will also lean on the younger players who are very eager to learn.

5 players to watch

Chandler Johnson, Gloucester, senior

Johnson, the Class 5 Player of the Year in Region B, finished with 31 goals and 20 assists for the Dukes in 2021, helping her team to an 18-1 record, a region title and an appearance in a state tournament.

Brooke Bettencourt, Norfolk Academy, junior

As a sophomore, Bettencourt finished with 26 goals and 14 assists for the Bulldogs in their title run. She helps build Norfolk Academy’s strong core of returning players, said coach Mary Werkheiser.

Megan Spear, Cox, junior

Last season, Spear was a key cog for the undefeated Falcons, finishing with 18 goals and 22 assists and helping lead a defense that allowed only three goals all season.

Kate Fiest, Tabb, senior

Fiest finished last year with 40 goals and 23 assists in an unbeaten championship run for the Tigers, scoring in all but one game.

Finley Payne, First Colonial, senior

Payne, who scored 62 goals and 18 assists at Hampton Roads last season, is a great goalscorer, head coach Lemort Smith said, and will provide the Patriots with plenty of offensive firepower.

Sian Wilkerson, [email protected]tonline.com, 757-342-6616