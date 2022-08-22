Exclusive: ‘We are faster at observing things than Chinese’- G Sathiyan reveals how Indian TT can reach new heights

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games 2022 proved another success for Indian table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. He has won a total of three medals in the recently concluded games and is now focusing on his ultimate goal, which is a medal for India at the Paris Olympics.

“Yes, I am thrilled to have won three more medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It is always a special event, especially for table tennis and it is a special feeling to win and perform well in the multi-sport event. It’s a different look and for me it’s great to win and defend the team title,” said a delighted Sathiyan in an exclusive interview with Cricket Country.

He said: “Sure, for the first time the very special singles medal. I really aspired in these matches to win a medal in singles and winning that bronze medal was special. So winning three medals and a total of six in the Commonwealth Games so far is a very special feeling and certainly the years of hard work have paid off.”

Sathiyan won his first individual medal at the Commonwealth Games in the recent edition when he took a bronze medal in men’s singles. He also took gold in the men’s team event, while taking silver in the men’s doubles event with his partner and veteran Indian table tennis player Sharath Kamal.

I won silver in the men’s doubles and it was certainly a nice match in the doubles final. We did our best because it was a very tough game. I think it was definitely one of the best matches in doubles, but unfortunately in the decision phase we gave them the early lead that cost us the game. We should have changed our strategy a bit in the last game, but they are very experienced players in men’s doubles,” said Sathiyan.

He added: “They are number 10 in the world for us so I think we put in a great fight and we were very close to winning that double gold again but I’m sure we got a lot of that.” have learned and we will.” try to do better and win a gold medal in the next edition.”

The Indian player also seemed confident about breaking the Great Wall of China at the upcoming Olympics in Paris. China is a powerhouse in table tennis, but Sathiyan believes that with the right planning, India can beat the Chinese at their own game.

He commented: “Certainly, China didn’t develop the system in just one or two years, but over time. It actually took quite a few years because they were nowhere near the top 50-60 years ago.” , but then they came back strong and developed a huge system with infrastructure, coaching facilities, sports science and nurturing young talent. They pick them up from a very young age and give them all kinds of training and facilities. So it’s a process and China has done exactly what we do for our school, it’s like an academic curriculum.”

“Millions of kids are playing table tennis there, so it’s definitely going to happen, it’s like a religion in China and I’ve seen stadiums with 100 tables on different floors and that kind of infrastructure that they have there, so they’ve definitely invested a huge amount of money to to get to this level. They are doing great, but you can see that even a lot of Chinese are now losing in international events and the gap has certainly narrowed to some extent, but still they are at the top of the world,” Sathiyan added.

The Indian paddler also revealed how India can knock down the Great Wall of China in the table tennis arena. He said: “I’m sure the way Indian sport is progressing with the right kind of support from everywhere, we can make a difference. We still need a lot of infrastructure and stadiums, especially for table tennis. I think we are much faster in observing things than the Chinese, so if you can get the right infrastructure from a young age with the right sports science support and coaching then I’m sure India will break the Chinese wall.”

Despite winning the medals in the recently concluded Games, Sathiyan is not satisfied with his performance and will work hard to improve his game for the Olympics. He stated: “Commonwealth Games was an excellent boost to our confidence, the way we played under pressure and performed as a unit. We played great and won some good games, which gave us a lot of confidence, but we certainly have a lot of learned from wins and losses in areas where I need to improve.”

The player added: “I need to improve my physical strength and fitness, which I will work on with my coach Raman, and of course also the skills. We are going to work a lot on this and fine-tune it. I will watch a lot of my match videos to analyze my game and improve my skills and fitness part. Mental fitness is also important to stay calm under pressure in big games like this, so focusing on these areas will really help us.”

He has won a total of six medals at Commonwealth Games and one at Asian Games in his career so far.