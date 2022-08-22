New York Giants top rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux goes down with knee injury, says ‘I’m good’ after game





New York Giants top pick Kayvon Thibodeaux left Sunday night’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury and did not return. The early belief is that Thibodeaux’s injury is not serious. “I’m fine. I’m fine,” said Thibodeaux, leaving the stadium on his own with only a slight lameness. “We’re good. Good news,” he added later. Thibodeaux will undergo further tests on Monday. That will ultimately determine how much time he will have to miss. It didn’t look promising when the injury happened, given the way Thibodeaux was hit and his reaction. He went down after being blocked in the second quarter by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss and immediately grabbed his right knee. Trainers and doctors took care of Thibodeaux at the 20 meter long line. The cart came out in front of Thibodeaux, but he got up and walked right past it. The rookie entered the blue medical tent before emerging with a smile and some laughter. He walked along the sidelines before going in with a trainer. “I can’t answer [that anything severe is ruled out] yet,” said Coach Brian Daboll. “They’ll be doing tests [Sunday night], MRIs and stuff like that and get a better feel for it in the morning. You hope not. Don’t have an answer to that yet.” Thibodeaux seemed to take an optimistic approach. He told teammates after the Giants’ 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that it wasn’t something that would ruin his rookie season. Thibodeaux made a positive impression. “He’s always in a good mood. I hope he’s okay. I’ve talked to him. He walks on it. He said he was fine,” defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence said. “Probably something that takes time to heal a bit. I don’t really know what it is. I’m not a doctor.’ Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in the University of Oregon’s 2022 NFL draft. He had a strong summer and had a quarterback pressure earlier in Sunday’s game. The Giants expect big things from Thibodeaux this season. He’s been working with first string defense since the inception of OTAs in the spring. Thibodeaux had 19.0 sacks in 30 Oregon career games. He went in last season as the potential No. 1 overall prospect in college football.

