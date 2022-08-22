India post 289/8, Gill scores maiden 100





India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES:Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two games. India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI EXAMPLE:India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game ODI series against Zimbabwe in Harare. While the visitors took the first 10-wicket clash after Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan thoroughly dominated the Zimbabwean bowling attack, the hosts put on a decent show with the ball in the second, but eventually lost the match. India chased a 162 run goal with 5 wickets left, thanks to good resistance from Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson. The Men in Blue had a problem with 97/4, but it was the 56-run tie between Hooda and Samson that helped India stay in the hunt and eventually take a win. The two sides will now close horns in the third and final ODI of the series in Harare on Monday. While Zimbabwe is looking for a consolation win, India is likely to make some changes to the XI. Here’s everything you need to know about the third one-day, including the live streaming and broadcast details: When is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI? The third ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Monday, August 22. Where is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI? The third ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played in Harare. What time is the third ODI of India vs Zimbabwe? India vs Zimbabwe third ODI starts at 12:45pm IST and the toss takes place half an hour earlier. On which TV channel is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI? India vs Zimbabwe is on the Sony Network – Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Where can you live stream India vs Zimbabwe third ODI? India vs Zimbabwe third ODI will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website. Read all Latest news, Trending News, Cricket News, bollywood news, India News and News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

