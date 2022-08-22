Conference USA football preview 2022: UTSA, UAB top teams in competition in transition

No college football conference is undergoing as much change as Conference USA.

Three schools (Marshall, Southern Miss, Old Dominion) left for the Sun Belt this year, and six more will leave for the US next year when four new schools join C-USA. But what does that mean for 2022? It means there are no divisions in the 11-team league. It could be a two-horse race at the top, but a number of teams would have to compete again to qualify for the bowl (eight out of 14 played in bowl games last year).

What should you pay attention to this season? Here are choices, predictions and questions.

Biggest Storyline: What Will WKU Look Like After Bailey Zappe?

In one season with the Hilltoppers, Zappe broke the NCAA single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. Now he’s in the NFL. So is receiver Jerreth Sterns. Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley went to Texas Tech. So did offensive line coach Stephen Hamby. Head coach Tyson Helton’s experiment of importing much of an FCS offense from Houston Baptist worked beautifully and it could become a trend in the sport. The Hilltoppers have won nine games in two of the last three years, in very different ways, and they are getting a new look. What will their identity be? It could determine whether they can challenge UTSA and UAB for the league crown.



Tyson Helton and WKU won the Boca Raton Bowl last year. (Jasen Vinlove / USA Today)

Top Three Non-Conference Games

UNT won the last five regular season games last year and kicks off with a big DFW rivalry game against SMU. UTSA’s home opener against Houston is one of the biggest intra-G5 matchups of the year, with both teams favored to win conference titles. WKU nearly beat Indiana a year ago, narrowly losing 33-31. It could be C-USA’s best shot at a Power 5 win this year.

Top three conference games

Western Kentucky at UTSA (October 8)

UAB in Western Kentucky (October 21)

UTSA at UAB (November 5)

These three teams could be the best in the league, and their regular season matchups will be massive. WKU and UTSA meet in a C-USA championship game, their third game in two seasons. Could there be a fourth in December? UAB should go to WKU in late October and host UTSA two weeks later. The Blazers want to return to the C-USA title game and those two games can determine whether that happens.

Breakout Player: FIU WR Tyrese Chambers

Chambers finished second nationally in yards per catch (23.87) with 1,074 yards on 45 receptions. That was a single-season FIU yardage record, as were his nine touchdowns. The Golden Panthers have a new coaching staff led by head coach Mike MacIntyre, and an up-tempo offense led by offensive coordinator David Yost should only benefit Chambers, who can put in even bigger numbers and earn wider recognition.

Offensive Player of the Year: UTSA QB Frank Harris

Healthy at last, Harris threw for 3,161 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions and ran for 561 yards and six more TDs last year. Head coach Jeff Traylor called Harris the most improved player he has ever coached. With his top five receivers back and questions about running back, this should be more of a passing bout, and Harris is poised for a big sixth and final season.

Defensive Player of the Year: North Texas LB KD Davis

Davis briefly entered the transfer portal at the end of June, but a few days later chose to stay with UNT. The fifth-year senior earned all of the first-team conference honors after collecting 121 tackles, 13 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, two fumbles (one for a touchdown), and seven quarterback rushes. He led the Mean Green in tackles three years in a row. UNT’s defense should improve again this season (78th in goals scored in 2021), but Davis is a bright spot.



KD Davis has made a total of 288 career tackles. (Chuck Cook/USA today)

Conference sleeper: Charlotte

The 49ers are returning nearly 90 percent of their offensive production, led by fifth-year starting quarterback Chris Reynolds. This should be one of the better offenses in the league. The defensive staff was overhauled after a difficult year. If that unit can show moderate improvement, Charlotte could surprise people.

Projected position

1. UTSA

The Roadrunners were arguably the biggest surprise in the country in 2021, nearly completing an undefeated regular season, winning C-USA and finishing 12-2. Star running back Upright McCormick is gone, but nine starters are back from a foul that scored 36.9 points per game, the 11th nationally. Harris and curators Zakhari Franklin, Joshua Cephus and De’Corian Clark make a formidable group. The defense must have new leaders, but the Roadrunners are the favorite to repeat. The conference schedule is favorable, with WKU and UTEP and at home, although the trip to UAB is the big one.

2. UAB

Head coach Bill Clark, who led the Blazers to C-USA titles in 2018 and 2020, stepped down in late June due to chronic back problems and offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent was promoted to head coach. The defense should once again be among the best in the league, just like it was under Clark. Running backs DeWayne McBride (1,371 yards) and Jermaine Brown Jr. (631 yards) make up the best backfield in the league. Receiver Trea Shropshire, who led the nation in yards per catch (26.0), should be the number 1 option this year.

3. Western Kentucky

The record-breaking offense has been replaced, with the offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, quarterback, top receivers and top runners gone. West Florida transfer QB Austin Reed defeated West Virginia transfer QB Jarret Doege, who then entered the transfer portal. Will enough pieces appear around Reed? Last year’s defense finished 92nd in scoring and 75th in yards per play allowed, and new defensive coordinator Tyson Summers has a lot to fix. The schedule is tricky, with both UTSA and UAB on the slate, plus trips to Hawaii and Indiana, then Auburn in late November.

4. UTEP

The Miners reached their first bowl in seven years last season, and many returns. Although top receiver Jacob Cowing has been transferred to Arizona, quarterback Gavin Hardison (3,223 yards and 18 TDs) is back, and the running game should be in good shape. UTEP finished 89th in scoring but second nationally in plays over 40 yards. The defense has improved from 119th in scoring in 2019 to 53rd last year. The conference schedule is also favorable as the miners avoid UAB and WKU and only face UTSA in the finals. Week 0’s opening game against UNT is a big one for both teams.



Gavin Hardison and UTEP took their first bowling trip since 2014 last year (Ivan Pierre Aguirre / USA Today)

5. North Texas

UNT started 1-6 last year, but a switch in offensive philosophy to get the ball running more helped the Mean Green to five straight wins, including one win against 11-0 UTSA, to reach a bowl game. The team averaged 283 rushing yards per game in the winning streak, which also helped the defense stay off the field. The No. 1 running back spot is open, with Ikaika Ragsdale and Ayo Adeyi returning after a combination of 1,030 yards and Oscar Adaway returning from injury that cost him 2021. 28-year-old Austin Aune has won the QB battle again. Defense has improved since the low of 2020, but with just four starters back, new stars should emerge alongside Davis.

6. FAU

The Owls started 5-3 last year before four consecutive defeats cost them a bowl game. The offense did not score 20 points in any of those games. With sixth-year quarterback N’Kosi Perry and his top receivers back, along with running backs Johnny Ford (831 yards) and Larry McCammon III and a new offensive coordinator in Brent Dearmon, the offense should improve. Only four defensive starters return and a new starting secondary must appear. Week 0’s home game against Charlotte is a huge one.

7. Charlotte

The sleeper team, led by fifth-year starting quarterback Chris Reynolds and C-USA freshman of the year Elijah Spencer, should improve on offense. The revamped defense must be better to make a jump after finishing 114th last year. The first half of the schedule is tricky. The week 0 trip to Florida Atlantic and an FCS game will be followed by non-conference games against Maryland (home), Georgia State and South Carolina, then UTEP and UAB in conference play.

8. Middle Tennessee

The Blue Raiders won five of their last seven to close out 2021, including a Bahamas Bowl win against Toledo, but this could be more of a rebuilding year. New Offensive Coordinator Mitch Stewart hails from Samford and brings an Air Raid charge, and receiver Jaylin Lane could have a big year if the offense finds a quarterback and clicks. Senior defensive end Jordan Ferguson (nine sacks) anchors a defense that lost key defensive backs to the portal. From late September to mid-October, MTSU plays Miami (Fla.), UTSA, UAB and WKU in four consecutive weeks, but beyond that the schedule is clear.

9. Louisiana Tech

The Bulldogs had played in seven consecutive bowls under Skip Holtz, but a coach change was made after a 3-9 season. (Holtz won the USFL Championship this spring.) Sonny Cumbie arrived after a successful stint as Texas Tech’s interim head coach and has brought a lot of energy. TCU transfer Matthew Downing is the likely starter and he has a deep receiving corps in what should be a strong pass attack. Last year’s defense finished 114th in scoring, and new defensive coordinator Scott Power comes from Stephen F. Austin. Trips to Missouri and Clemson put a heavy slate of non-conferences, and C-USA’s schedule isn’t favorable either.

10. Rice

Mike Bloomgren is entering his fifth year as head coach and has been unable to find consistency, with a record of 11-31. Quarterback injuries have not helped every year. Former QB Luke McCaffrey has moved to wide receiver and Ari Broussard leads a capable squad of running backs. The defense is experienced with seven returning starters, but finished 120th in scoring last year. The schedule is a tough hurdle, with non-conference games against USC, Louisiana and Houston, plus games against all the expected top teams in C-USA.

11. FIU

New head coach Mike MacIntyre has a history of successful rebuilds in San Jose State and Colorado, and FIU has been standing at 1-16 for the past two years, including 18 consecutive losses to FBS opponents. Only four starters are back, although Chambers is a weapon as a big player. This is going to be a long-term project, but former head coach Butch Davis showed that winning is possible here.

(Top photo by Frank Harris: Daniel Dunn / USA Today)