Tennis: Borna Coric surprises everyone when he wins the Cincinnati Masters by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas





Croatian tennis player Borna Coric obtained his diploma in the ATP tour by winning the Cincinnati Masters after beating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 6-2. It is the first ATP Masters tournament in Borna. Coric and a great ATP performance Cincinnati’s title makes him the lowest ranked Masters 1000 champion in the history of the category created in 1990, also bringing it to 29th in the ranking. And to think that it was just in May outside the Top-200and is still struggling to regain confidence after being sidelined between March 2021 and 2022 due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. In this event, however, he played as well as his version which was number 12 in the world in 2018. Even better. In fact, it is the first time in his career that he has defeated three members of the Top-10 in the same tournament. He first shocked No. 3 Rafael Nadal (2R) and then No. 9 Happy Auger-Too (CF) before beating No. 7 Tsitsipas to remain with a positive record against each of these opponents. Stunned Coric after historic Masters win in Cincinnati: I didn’t believe I could win Coric’s favorable record against Tsitsipas His record against the Greek player, which he played at the US Open 2020 in the last meeting between the two it was 2-1. This Sunday he managed to nullify the offensive attack of his opponent, who had surprised just no less than the number 1. Daniil Medvedev. It looked like Tsitsipas would keep rolling as he won ten of the first points against Coric to take a 3-0 lead. But Coric regained confidence in the time that had enabled him to qualify for this final with a 10-1 record in sets for the week, in which he also knocked out – and in straight sets – three other Top-35 players: the Italian Lorenzo Musetti (No. 33), Spain’s Robert Baptist Agut (No. 19) and that of Great Britain Cameron Norrie (no. 11). Tsitsipas on Cincinnati Open Heartbreak: I Think I Was Too Relaxed, Too Loose Coric overtook players with at least one title in 2022 the too Shanghai 2018 finalist broke at 2-4 just before racking up three break points to tie the score. And while he couldn’t complete the break chance he generated at 5-5, he played to perfection in the tie-break, hitting an ace and three winners, taking advantage of a double foul and two unforced fouls from his opponent. All of Coric’s opponents this week have at least one ATP Tour title this season. He defeated them all on his way to his first clay-court title at tour level.

