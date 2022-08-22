Father of injured Little League World Series player says he has chance of full recovery





WILLIAMSPORT, Dad. — The father of the Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell from his top bunk in the dorm said there is a chance his son could make a full recovery when he returns home to Utah. Jace Oliverson told The Associated Press Sunday evening that his 12-year-old son, Easton, was expected to fly back to Utah on Tuesday and that he will remain in a hospital there. “I’m just thankful he’s alive because I was pretty much told he had a zero percent chance of being alive,” Oliverson said. “We feel very happy.” Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team from Santa Clara, Utah, was injured on Monday. “There is a chance of a full recovery,” said Jace Oliverson. “It’s just a matter of how long and the therapy he’s going to get. We’re just asking for prayers. Constant prayers.” 2 Related The Snow Canyon team, the first Utah team to make it to the Little League World Series, was eliminated on Sunday with a 10-2 loss for the Iowa team. Oliverson said the traumatic week “definitely played a part” in the two losses. “I feel bad that this incident had to happen to East and it kind of put a damper on their week,” Oliverson said. “It was the first time Utah was ever here, did that. It’s a big problem, especially in Utah.” The Oliverson family has been constantly updating Easton’s condition on social media with photos of the boy – in a wheelchair and wearing baseball t-shirts – posing for photos with his family and friends. He watched the team’s first Little League World Series game from his hospital bed, dressed in his team gear. Easton can communicate with his parents, and a video accompanying a recent post also showed him drinking and feeding himself. “We want to show that modern-day miracles can still happen,” Jace Oliverson told the AP. “Our message all the time is to remind people that we have a loving, Heavenly Father and savior who wants us to be happy. If we just go to them in prayer, anything is possible, and we see that with Easton. “ The family created a Venmo account for the kid nicknamed “Tank” to help with bills and expenses. Mark Ence, the manager of Snow Canyon, which represents the Mountain Region, FaceTimed with Easton on Friday. “I’m not familiar with the recovery process from those kinds of injuries,” said Ence. “But he is definitely making progress. And the family wanted everyone to know that they are grateful for the thoughts and prayers, and that they feel that the prayers are working.” Oliverson wore team identification badges for himself and Easton as Snow Canyon walked into Historic Bowman Field for the MLB Little League Classic between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. Oliverson held the hand of his 10-year-old son, Brogan, who took his big brother’s place in the Little League World Series. Brogan wrote “Go Tank” on his cleats during games. “We just want to relax and have fun,” Jace Oliverson said before the MLB game. “It’s been a crazy week.”

