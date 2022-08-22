Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Replacement for Injured Shaheen Shah Afridi





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Shaheen Shah Afridi’s replacement on Monday for the 2022 Asia Cup, which starts on Saturday in the UAE. Mohammad Hasnain will join the Pakistan squad instead of the left arm soon. Last week, Afridi was banned from the tournament after the medical team advised a 4-6 week rest following an injury to the right knee ligament during the final test in Sri Lanka. The PCB released an official statement on Monday confirming the development. Hasnain last represented the nation in a T20I against the West Indies in Karachi last year. ALSO READ | What about the future of Virats?: Here’s what Shahid Afridi replied to a question from fans on Twitter Hasnain joins the UK side, where he represents Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition, the PCB statement reads. Meanwhile, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir leave for Dubai in the wee hours of Tuesday. They will replace Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the 16-man ODI squad against the Netherlands. Pakistan kicks off their Asia Cup campaign on Sunday against arch-rivals India in Dubai, while their second Group A match will be on September 2 against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah. The Super Four games will be played from Sept. 3-9. Earlier on Saturday, the PCB stated that Shaheen was banned from the 2022 Asia Cup and the home series against England, but is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Australia 2022. He had suffered a right knee injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Shaheen stays with the squad to complete his rehabilitation. Shaheen’s replacement for the ACC T20 Asia Cup will be announced shortly. The Pakistani side will arrive in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday, the statement reads. Pakistan squad for 2022 Asian Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadi . Get the latest news Cricket News, Scheme and Cricket Live Score here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/asia-cup-2022-pakistan-cricket-board-announces-replacement-for-injured-shaheen-shah-afridi-mohammad-hasnain-5798413.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos