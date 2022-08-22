2022 Clemson Football Preview: Wide Receivers

It’s that time of year again: the skies are thick with humid southern heat, sunsets stretch later and later into summer evenings, and fall camp is in full swing again for hundreds of collegiate football programs.

Every beat writer, homer blogger and die-hard fan puts on their tinted glasses and convinces themselves that this one year is the year when everything finally comes together. This one is the season Coach ______ finally gets the right combination of talent, experience and luck to make a deep playoff run. This one is the year their QB has an all-time season and takes home the Heisman trophy along with countless other accolades for their team. This one is our year, honey.

In other words, it’s preseason.

So put away your pitchforks, save your complaints about a 10-3 down season and ditch those fears of offensive stagnation – we went to the NATTY!

I have the pleasure of previewing the wide receivers again this year, and I’m excited to announce that this one season is basically the year where we see a return to the greatness of WR that we have long enjoyed here at Clemson, but sorely missed last year.

To summarize 2021:

Justyn Ross led all receivers with 514 yards

Only two other receivers had at least 400 yards (Beaux Collins and Joseph Ngata)

The WR room was good for 7 total touchdowns

Injuries and inconsistency across the board played a major role in Clemsons offensive battle last year (Clemson had 47 different program starters on offense and defense last season), as did the subpar QB and O-line play. Nevertheless, the wide receivers looked dull at times, seemingly unable to cleanly execute or block routes with a real mojo.

All that is behind the program, now nothing more than a faint mirage disappearing in the rearview mirror. Ahead are the tantalizing open-paved roads of I-2022, a path sure to lead only to greatness and glory. The ROY bus hurtles down this highway, filled with an arsenal of players hungry to prove they’re worthy of the prized WRU name.

lock receiver

The infamous slot position has several faces that could bring quality play to this position in 2022.

Will Taylor’s contributions to the team came more in the form of his returning agility – he was the starting punter in Game 1 against UGA and held that title until his unfortunate season-ending injury in October. Originally listed as a QB for depth in 2021, the sophomore is now fully anchored in the WR chamber and should bring a useful combination of speed and vibration to the lock/dot return positions.

Brannon Spector, the younger brother of now Buffalo Bills LB Baylon Spector (who just had 10 tackles in a preseason game against the Colts), missed all of 2021 due to respiratory problems and will come back stronger than ever for Clemson this year. Behind him is 4-star freshman Antonio Williams, who has been talked about a lot during the camp so far. Troy Stellato would offer more depth if not more likely to compete for a starting spot he tore his ACL in autumn camp.

Outside receiver

Things get a little less clear here and the starting rotation will likely fluctuate depending on who is healthy each week.

Joseph Ngata is undoubtedly the outside sitting (X or 9 position), and all eyes are on him as he tries to produce a full season without injuries. Ngata has always been highly regarded around Clemson by Dabo and the other coaches, but has yet to put together a truly dominant season, due to injury or lack of playing time. I’m confident 2022 will be his breakthrough senior season, just like Cornell Powell’s last stint with Clemson was.

Beaux Collins is the up and coming talent who may also start (in the Z or 2 position) and see a lot of playing time this year. He is the seventh Dabo-era WR to have posted at least 30 receptions and 400 receiving yards in his freshman season. His talent is undeniable, and we can certainly expect more Beaux Time this year.

EJ Williams, like Ngata, has displayed a tremendous amount of talent without ever consistently playing out a full season. Entering his junior year, the Alabama native looks for an injury-free opportunity to show for the Tigers. We’ve seen him make flashy playsnow it’s time for him to be a trustworthy threat to this WR group.

Behind these three waits the second of the Collins Towers in Dacari Collins. Dacari came on strong last year, contributing nearly all of his receptions in 3 of Clemson’s last 4 games. He will be a force on the outside and hopefully he can mate with Beaux to give DJ another tall, physically imposing tower to throw at.

Adam Randall turned a lot of heads in spring practice before tearing his ACL, but according to Dabo, it is expected to be available as early as September. Whether or not he gets used a lot will probably depend on how much the coaches see him as needed/physically ready, but his recovery is impressive nonetheless and will add some more depth to the group.

Something to note with this group of receivers is that of the nine receivers listed here, only two are less than 61, with Will Taylor being the only receiver under 6 feet in the projected depth map.

WR Heights player name Height player name Height Dacari Collins 6-4 Joseph Ngata 6-3 Beaux Collins 6-3 EJ Williams 6-3 Adam Randall 6-2 Brannon Spector 6-1 Troy Starry Sky 6-1 Antonio Williams 6-0 Will Taylor 5-10

I was curious and looked up how long Hunter Renfrow (better known as Hunter Alabama DB Nightmare Renfrow) is and was not surprised to see it on 510. There is still hope for Will Taylor even among such big giants in this WR unit.

How confident are you in this year’s crop of Clemson receivers? Do you expect to see the next great season of an explosive WR or are you more cautious? I know I’m ready to see this group take to the field and abuse corners across the country. Let us know in the comments who you’re most looking forward to this year, and be sure to stay tuned for more coverage of the upcoming season.