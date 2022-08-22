Inspired Garcia moves from Cincinnati qualifier to champion





Aug 21 (Reuters) – Caroline Garcia ended a long week by beating Petra Kvitova 6-2 6-4 to claim the Cincinnati Open title on Sunday and become the first qualifier to win a WTA Tour 1000 tournament. After battling her way through qualifying, Garcia defeated three of the world’s top-10 opponents, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, en route to the final where she delivered a masterclass against Czech two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova. The 28-year-old Frenchwoman led the WTA Tour in aces and second in saved points. She relied on her big guns to take her third title of the season, shooting 11 aces and saving all eight breakpoints she encountered. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Since returning from a foot injury in May, Garcia has won three events on three different surfaces, on clay in Warsaw, beating world number one Iga Swiatek, on grass in Bad Homburg and hard in Cincinnati. “I don’t know how to describe that week because I came here on Wednesday evening to prepare for qualifying,” said Garcia. “I’m just trying to find my rhythm, feel better, get the body healthy and adapt to the hard court. “I haven’t played hard since Miami, so I wasn’t very confident when I arrived. “Every game was a new day, a new challenge, every day.” Under a threatening sky, Garcia got off to a quick start with a break, aided by a couple of double errors from Kvitova, as the 32-year-old struggled again with her serve. In her semifinal, she hit three double errors in the opening game to give Madison Keys an early break before fighting back for a three-set win. But there was no escaping Garcia, who increased the pressure with a second break to win the first four games. Garcia continued into the second set when she again broke Kvitova at the first opportunity and held onto a quick 2-0 lead when Kvitova requested a medical timeout. Kvitova returned to the field with no noticeable tires, but Garcia was not distracted and held the serve the rest of the way to take her 10th career title. “There was a song, ‘The Girl is on Fire,’ right? I was, like, this is the best description of her (Garcia),” Kvitova said. “I think she’s the kind of player who can beat anyone. “It’s my own experience. I think when it’s on, it’s on. “We’ve seen the whole tournament this week.” Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ed Osmond and Stephen Coates Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/garcia-beats-kvitova-go-cincinnati-qualifier-champion-2022-08-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos