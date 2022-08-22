All final rosters for Asia Cup, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Qualifiers.





The countdown begins! Only 6 days left until 2022 Asian Cup. The six-team tournament will be held in the UAE with the opening game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on August 27. All teams are in for the upcoming Asian Cup. See all the teams for this year’s six-team tournament. These are the selections of all teams for 2022 Asian Cup: group A, india: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Stand-by: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar. Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir. Qualification: The final team in Group A has yet to be determined. ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022: Huge blow to Pakistan as Shaheen Afridi drops out of Asia Cup. Who will be the alternate? Asia Cup 2022 (Image source: Twitter) Group B, Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Nodenashi Arbran, Nourben Samiullah Shinwari. Stand-by: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf. Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Parvezvezsain Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed. Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaraathanka, Dilshoshaneeshus, Fernandush Theekshana Chandimal. ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan; Know what Rohit Sharma is saying about the match against Pakistan Qualifying teams Ahead of the tournament, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and the UAE will meet in the 2022 Asia Cup qualifiers to determine last place in Group A. Singapore: Amjad Mahboob (c), Reeza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Manpreet Singh, Vinoth Baskaran, Aryaman Uchil, Surendran Chandramohan, Rohan Rangarajan, Akshay Roopak Puri, Aman Desai, Jeevan Santhanam, Vihaan Maheshwari, Aryatra Chaudhary, Aritra UAE: Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Sultan Ahmed, Sabir Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Fahad Nawaz, Ahmed Raza, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Chirag Suri Mohammed Waseem. Hong-Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla , Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed. Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c), Nawaf Ahmed, Mohammad Amin, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Kashif, Shiraz Khan, Sayed Monib, Usman Patel, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Haroon Shahid, Edson Silva , Bilal Tahir, Ali Zaheer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icccricketschedule.com/asia-cup-2022-all-the-finalized-squads-for-asia-cup-india-pakistan-sri-lanka-afghanistan-bangladesh-and-qualifiers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos