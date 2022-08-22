I just tried Apple Watch SwingVision to improve my tennis game – here’s what happened

If you know how to use the Apple Watch, you may know that it’s great for tracking simple walks or runs, but it’s also capable of tracking a wide variety of workouts and sports. In my case, those types of workouts often inspire me to try activities that I wouldn’t otherwise.

Take tennis for example. I played some tennis as a teenager and even took a few lessons to learn the game. It didn’t stick then, but I recently rediscovered my interest after reading that tennis is one of those “lifelong” sports you can play for decades, like golf. And after seeing that my Apple Watch has a pre-designed tennis tracking preset in the workout app, the promise to close my Apple Watch rings motivated me to go to my local court.

Playing tennis in Switch Sports on my Nintendo Switch is one thing. Holding the worn-out grip of my old racket in my hand while bouncing a fresh tennis ball on concrete is quite another. It was something that felt soothing at first, then a little spicy as I started moving across the field for a volley with my dad.

The workout app in watchOS 9 has been redesigned, but the Apple Watch has been able to track tennis for several years now. It doesn’t have auto-tracking like walking, running, or outdoor biking, so I had to find and start the workout among all the choices on my wrist (although I could have asked Siri to start a tennis workout, too.)

As is the case for most types of workouts, the Apple Watch Series 7 on my wrist tracked my heart rate, calories burned, and time elapsed for tennis. Again, these are the same stats I saw when I tried to wear my Apple Watch for hot yoga and went paddle boarding with my Apple Watch.

It took me some time to memorize the rhythm of the game and fine-tune my form. But in the end I picked up my pace on the field, as evidenced by my heart rate. I kept my Apple Watch on my left wrist, where I normally wear it, so it didn’t get in the way of my right-handed serve or forearm shots. While it’s one of the best smartwatches for sports, it sits flat enough on my wrist that it doesn’t interfere with backhand swings either. Meanwhile, the form-fitting Solo Loop, one of the best Apple Watch bands, kept the device firmly on my wrist.

By the time I was tired, I had burned nearly 200 calories, which left a big dent in my activity rings. I also walked home from the court with a clear mind, feeling that the movement offered a kind of meditation that I might find in Apple Fitness Plus or the Headspace app I’ve recently started using.

If you want to take your tennis game to the next level, you may want to know more about SwingVision. As one of the best Apple Watch apps for sports (it was even featured in an Apple Watch ad), SwingVision uses both AI and the technology in Apple devices to create comprehensive reports on how you play.

I had the opportunity to try SwingVision with representatives of the company, with a demo of the technology and a short tennis lesson. The program required two devices to collect data: an iPad Pro with a view of the court from a very large tripod and the Apple Watch on my wrist. But unlike just playing tennis, I had to put my watch on my right hand for accurate swing analysis.

During class, the SwingVision app on my wrist kept track of my heart rate, calories, distance traveled and number of shots. And after each shot, I could see specific details about my swing. Based on the movement of my wrist, SwingVision identified what kind of shot I was making, how fast I hit the ball and the rotational speed of the ball. It quickly became a game for me to swing as fast as possible while keeping my shots in play.

For close conversations on the lines, the iPad Pro’s inclusion could assess the game thanks to the device’s 12MP Ultra Wide camera. After the session, we looked at the data collected by the iPad Pro to see how I was doing.

The SwingVision AI can filter out every shot from the session based on what kind of swing I made and whether the shot was in or out. It can display the data on the track’s graphics card, as well as create video highlight coils – or lowlight coils, if you want to work on problem areas. The data and videos can then be easily shared with a coach or parent.

Should you give SwingVision a try?

As someone who loves sports stats, SwingVision delivers all the juicy data I want to know. Unfortunately it’s not for me to become the next Serena Williams so I don’t know what this data will help me.

Still, the free version of SwingVision supports up to two hours of shot tracking, video analytics, and cloud storage per month. That’s probably more time than I get to play monthly, making it a good idea to continue using the app for tracking shots from my wrist. I mean, how else do I know if I’m getting better in slices?

I don’t think I’ll be using it with an iPad Pro, mainly because I don’t have an iPad Pro and it does need to be set up before you can play. SwingVision sells a fence mount that should take some of the effort to start a session, but again I’m comfortable in the “casual player” category.

That’s not to say I don’t see the value of the full experience. In fact, it’s great to see deep sports data democratized in a way that everyone can work on their game. Apparently the only way to get the type of data formulated by SwingVision a few years ago was a $10,000 system installed on Pro-only courts. Now, with a $149.99 per year SwingVision subscription, every player and coach can access highly advanced tennis data using some Apple devices.