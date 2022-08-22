SAI ‘A’, Pritam Siwach Academy, Har Academy. MP Academy register wins





NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India ‘A’, Citizen Hockey XI, Sports Hostel Odisha, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, Har Hockey Academy, Anantapur Hockey Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Center have recorded wins in their respective pool matches on the fifth day of Khelo India Under-16 Women’s Hockey League 22, Phase-1, here on Sunday. In the first game of the day, Sports Authority of India defeated ‘A’ Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 18-0 in Pool A. Kajal (10′, 20′, 41′, 57′, 58′) shone with five goals, while Jyoti Xaxa (18′, 23′, 38′) scored a hat trick for Sports Authority of India ‘A’. Karuna Minz (4′, 5′), F Lalbiaksiami (9′, 54′), captain Sunelita Toppo (11′, 33′) and Dipika Barwa (22′, 29′) each scored twice for Sports Authority of India ‘A ‘. Tanuja Toppo (8′) and Anjana Xaxa (51’) also each contributed a goal for the winning team. In the second game of the day, Citizen Hockey XI passed Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 3-2 in an exciting Group A match. Nancy Saroha (4′), Diya (23′) and Captain Mauli (53′) each scored a goal for the winning team, while Komal (27′, 57′) scored twice for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta. [9:13 pm, 21/08/2022] Srikant IANS: In the third Pool A match of the day, Sports Hostel, Odisha Smart Hockey Academy defeated Raipur 5-1. Captain Amisha Ekka (23′, 40′, 48′) scored a hat-trick, while Archana Xalxo (12′) and Sushmita Dungdung (15′) each scored for the winning team. Neeshu Vihan (30′) scored the only goal for Smart Hockey Academy Raipur. In the fourth Pool A match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat recorded a monumental 39-0 victory over Mumbai School Sports Association. Captain Sakshi Rana (2′, 8′, 9′, 23′, 34′, 35′, 39′, 45′, 58′) scored a total of nine goals, while Riya (18′, 32′, 33′, 43 ‘, 44′, 60′) scored six goals and Khushi (3′, 5′, 17′, 24′, 36′) scored five goals for the winning team. Manjinder (13′, 30′, 59′), Sakshi (22′, 47′, 53′) and Monika (41′, 42′, 57′) each scored three goals, while Ravina (20′, 31′) Priyanka (27′, 29′), Nidhi (46′, 49′) and Tamanna (51′, 56′) each scored twice. Bhavya (15′) and Vanshikha (30’) also each scored a goal for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat. In the fifth game of the day, Har Hockey Academy took a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Sports Authority of India B in a thrilling Group B match. Captain Pooja (15′, 32′, 47′) led the battle of Har Hockey Academy after Sports Authority of India B took a lead twice over Captain Akanksha Pal (5′) and Shanti Horo (29′). In the sixth game of the day, Anantapur Hockey Academy defeated Delhi Hockey 3-1 in a close encounter in Pool B. Pujari Madhurima Bai (27′, 30′, 48′) scored three goals for the winning team, while Kajal (53 ‘) scored the only goal for Delhi Hockey. In the penultimate game of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy 13-0 in Pool B. Tanvi (10′, 40′, 46′), Rubi Rathore (25′, 59′, 60′) and Kajal Pundir (43′, 45′, 50′) each scored a hat-trick, while Sujata Jayant (28′, 54′) scored twice and Mitali Sharma (18′) and Captain Krishna Sharma (26′) also contributed a goal each for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy In the final game of the day, Odisha Naval defeated Tata Hockey High-Performance Center Salute Hockey Academy 5-1 in Pool B. Neharika Toppo (40′, 42′, 60′) scored a hat-trick, while Pragya Patel (21′) and Anushka Bhawre (26′) scored a goal for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre. Kajal (53′) scored the only goal for Salute Hockey Academy.

