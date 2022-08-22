Table tennis – Down syndrome Australia





A partnership with Sport Inclusion Australia, to promote sport and sport trajectories for people with Down syndrome. Join Down Syndrome Victoria for Get active more often in partnership with Sport Inclusion Australia. Date Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022 Time: 10:00 AM 12:00 PM (VIC) Place Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Center (MSAC) Aughtie Drive, Albert Park About the event U.S Get active more often program is here! Launched in July, the program promotes a different sport, activity and sports trajectory every second month. In each activity you will: meet the State Sporting Association

learn new skills

make connections

hear about some sporting possibilities and routes. Try table tennis at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Center in October. This activity is for adults with Down syndrome aged 18 and over who are members of Club21. New members welcome. You get the chance to: Come and learn to play with John Ind, former national table tennis coach

Play some activities and competitions in a fun and supportive environment

Meet representatives of DSV, Sports Inclusion Australia and Table tennis Victoria

Read more about inclusive sports programs for people with disabilities. Register below. Register To register for this event you must be a member of Club21. Club21 membership is free. Sign up or inquire by emailing Helen More at [email protected] REGISTRATION CLOSE FRIDAY 30 SEPTEMBER at 12 noon. To ask? Learn more about our Get Active, More Often program here or contact Debby Fraumano directly at 9486 9600 or [email protected] Proudly presented by

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.downsyndrome.org.au/blog/event/get-active-more-often-table-tennis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos