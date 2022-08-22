



Outdoor Game vs. OSU in Cleveland Highlights UM’s 2022-23 Big Ten Schedule

2022-23 UM Ice Hockey Schedule | Ticket interest form ROSEMONT, ill. — The University of Michigan ice hockey team will play in an outdoor game against Ohio state, it was announced Monday (Aug. 22) as the Big Ten released its conference schedule. Held at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, February 18, the “Faceoff on the Lake” will mark Michigan’s first outdoor game since the 2018-19 season and ninth overall. It will be the penultimate game after the teams face each other in Columbus on Thursday, February 16. The reigning Big Ten Tournament champion Wolverines kicks off the road racing schedule for the first two weekends, starting with Penn State on Nov. 4-5 and Notre Dame on Nov. 11-12. Michigan begins at home with a Thursday-Friday series against Minnesota on November 17-18. UM will visit Wisconsin on December 2-3 and close the calendar year with a Michigan State home-and-home series. Friday, December 9 will be played at the Munn Arena in East Lansing, while the December 10 game will be played at the Yost Ice Arena. Things heat up on January 13-14 as Michigan hosts OSU in Yost. The Wolverines are heading to Minneapolis for the first time since winning the Big Ten Tournament for a series on January 20-21. Two back-to-back home series will follow as Michigan closes the series with Penn State on January 27-28 and Wisconsin February 2-3. The long-awaited game D game takes place on Saturday, February 11 at Little Caesars Arena with Michigan as the home team. The teams will face each other for the first time in East Lansing on Friday, February 10. Notre Dame in Michigan will host the regular season finale weekend in Yost on February 24-25. The Big Ten tournament will feature a best-of-three quarterfinal series for six teams, March 3-5, with the regular season champion earning a bye. The semifinals are on campus grounds on March 11, with the championship the following week on March 18. The NCAA Regionals are set for March 23-26 with the Frozen Four on April 6-8 in Tampa, Florida. Season tickets are sold out for the 2022-23 season, but fans can join the Wolverines in Yost with other ticket options. Ticket packages go on sale on Thursday, September 8, and tickets for one match go on sale on Tuesday, September 20. Ticket packages allow fans to choose two games from MSU, Boston University (Friday), Western Michigan, Ohio State (Saturday), or Notre Dame (Saturday), plus a minimum of four other games — excluding exhibits. Ticket packages start at $140. Single-game tickets to the Windsor and Lindenwood games will also go on sale on Thursday, September 8. Sign up for ticket information to be notified when tickets go on sale.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2022/8/22/ice-hockey-outdoor-game-vs-osu-in-cleveland-highlights-u-ms-2022-23-big-ten-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos