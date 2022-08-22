Former Australian captain sees cricket return after sexting scandal





Tim Paine could return to play in Tasmania in six weeks, as the former Test captain of Australia prepares for his cricket comeback. Former Australian Test Captain Tim Paine. (Source: Getty) Paine is training with Tasmania’s state side as an uncontracted player as he plots a return for the first time since losing the Test captain in a sexting controversy. The 37-year-old took time away from the sport after retiring as Test skipper in November last year. Paine never retired but was not on Tasmania’s schedule for this summer. But Cricket Tasmania says Paine is back in training. Tasmania’s first appearance this summer is a one-day game against South Australia on September 28, but Paine is aiming to return to the club ranks. Cricket Tasmania’s class competition, the Premier League, starts in early October. Tasmania’s first Sheffield Shield game kicks off on October 6. “We can confirm that Tim has returned to training with the aim of playing in the CTPL this season,” said a spokesman for Cricket Tasmania. The governing body declined further comment, but Paine has another powerful ally in Tasmanian and ex-test skipper Ricky Ponting. Ponting, recently appointed chief of strategy for Hobart Hurricanes, has openly expressed his wish for Paine to play for the BBL franchise again. Paine stepped down from the Test captaincy after admitting to being involved in an lewd text exchange with a female former Cricket Tasmania employee in late 2017. Cricket Australia was secretly investigating at the time and acquitted Paine of wrongdoing, but he resigned on the eve of last year’s Ashes series when he was informed that the text exchange would go public. Paine’s successor as Test captain, Pat Cummins, said the wicketkeeper has not been forgotten. “Someone like Painey, first of all as a mate you want to make sure he’s okay. “We all make mistakes,” Cummins said last week. “He did the wrong thing, but he tried to solve the situation as best he could. I really feel for him.”

