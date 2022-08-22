We support Indiana State Football





Indiana State isn’t a power when it comes to FCS football, but they’ve been quite a fixture on Purdues’ schedule for the past 25 years. This season is the first of a three-game series (the other two coming in 2024 and 2026) with the Trees coming to West Lafayette. They will be a tough underdog in all three games, but as the only scholarship FCS school in the state of Purdue, she’s eager to please them by giving them a nice check to come to West Lafayette. There will be heavy hearts this year, however, as overnight, a single vehicle accident resulted in the deaths of three athletes and two others seriously injured. It is believed that all five involved were footballers, which puts a damper on the season that starts in a few days. So far, only a few details are known. One of the players killed was Caleb VanHooser, a freshman from the Cincinnati area. One of those injured is a household name for those in the Lafayette area, as the striking reversing Omarion Dixon from nearby Harrison was seriously injured in the accident. As many of you know, Omarion was involved in a major accident at night. He has not had surgery anymore and still needs all the prayers he can get. Fight on, O. You got this, 47. HHS Raider Football (@HHS_Raider_FB) August 21, 2022 Purdue showed some interest in getting Dixon as a walk-on favorite as he raced more than 4,000 meters in his career and was named area attacker of the year in 2020 according to the Journal & Courier. He received an offer from the state of Indiana, however, and he redshirted last year before he was expected to play this season. This also hits close to home, as H&R writer Kyle Holderfield is a teacher at Harrison and one of the assistant football coaches. I know we haven’t written much about him, but in our group chat with staff we feel like we really know the kid. He is someone Kyle has spoken of with great respect in recent years and has been extremely proud to help with his academic and athletic development. When you hear Kyle talk about him, you hear the voice of a proud uncle, because he is a young man who has come a very long way. Kyle has been an excellent mentor to Omarion and we are honored to have heard so much about him as a staff. In fact, the first message Kyle sent to our group at 9:30 am today was about Omarion: Omarion and 4 teammates ended up in a wreckage last night. 3 dead. Omarion on life support. damn. He has worked so hard to get to where he is. Kyle has been giving us updates throughout the day as he heard some news and while he is seriously injured the nurses and doctors are happy with what they are seeing. Honestly, we’ve heard so much about Omarion from Kyle over the past few years that I feel like we know him better than some of our Purdue guys. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved. If there is a way to further support our Indiana State family in the coming days, we as a staff will do our best to promote it.

